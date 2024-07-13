FLASHBACK: When Democrats Tried to Deny Trump Secret Service Protection

Mere days before the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, President Biden used violent rhetoric about Donald Trump, saying, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Advertisement

Biden is hardly alone in his party in saying such things, though many have said worse. It's a disturbing reminder of the ugly, disgusting rhetoric Democrats have used about Trump that has likely radicalized many crazies on the left. But even more disturbingly, while the left has used violent rhetoric in regards to Trump and called him a threat to democracy who must be stopped, they've also made not-so-subtle efforts to deny him Secret Service protection, as if they were hoping they could get him assassinated.

Back in April, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, introduced a bill designed to deny Trump Secret Service protection in the event that one of the partisan federal prosecutions against him resulted in a conviction.

Dubbed the "Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act" or the "DISGRACED Former Protectees Act" (H.R. 8081), the bill would "reform the U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission by automatically terminating Secret Service protection for those who have been sentenced to prison following conviction for a Federal or State felony—clarifying that prison authorities would be responsible for the protection of all inmates regardless of previous Secret Service protection."

Advertisement

The legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty, and Steve Cohen

“Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee—even a former President," Thompson said in a statement when the bill was introduced. "It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.”

Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service following the assassination attempt.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he said in a statement posted to social media. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. "

Advertisement

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino confirmed earlier this evening that Kim Cheatle, who Joe Biden appointed as director of the Secret Service, had turned down requests for more security for Trump.

"I want to repeat, and can absolutely confirm, the USSS Director Kim Cheatle has repeatedly turned down requests for a larger security footprint around President Trump. Despite knowing the threat level is catastrophic," he said.