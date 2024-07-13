Biden's DHS Rebuffed Trump Team's Requests for More Security, Trump Releases Statement

Donald Trump has broken his silence since the failed assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pa., late Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the shooter was killed by the Secret Service, and two attendees were also shot, one fatally.

Trump posted the following statement on Truth Social moments ago.

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Sean Davis, the co-founder of The Federalist, reports that Trump's requests for "beefed up protection" for weeks went ignored.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino confirms:

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also released a statement via X/Twitter:

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

A witness at the rally claims that he saw a man with a rifle on a rooftop and warned the authorities, but they ignored him: "We couldn't see [Trump], but we could hear him. So we walked up probably five to seven minutes from Trump speaking—I'm estimating here, I've no idea. But we noticed the guy crawling, bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, fifty feet away from us. So we're standing there, you know, we're pointing, we're pointing at that guy crawling up the roof."

He continued, "And next thing you know, I'm like, I'm thinking myself, I'm like, 'Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?' I'm standing there, pointing at him for... you know... two or three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I'm pointing at that roof. Just standing there like this [gestures]. And next thing you know, five shots rang out."

"During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," the Secret Service said in a statement that PJ Media received. "U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."

