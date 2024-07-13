Report: Secret Service Reportedly Ignored Warning About Man With Rifle on Roof

An eyewitness at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania claims he saw a man with a rifle on a rooftop. He said he warned authorities but was ignored.

"We couldn't see [Trump], but we could hear him. So we walked up probably five to seven minutes from Trump speaking—I'm estimating here, I've no idea. But we noticed the guy crawling, bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us, fifty feet away from us. So we're standing there, you know, we're pointing, we're pointing at that guy crawling up the roof."

"He had a gun, right?" a BBC reporter asked him.

"He had a rifle," the witness confirmed. "We could see him clearly with a rifle. Absolutely. We're pointing at him. The police are down there running around on the ground. We're like, 'Hey, man, this guy on the roof with a rifle.' And the police were like, 'Huh?" you know, like, like, they didn't know what was going on. You know, we're like, 'Hey, right here on the roof! We can see from right here. We see him! He's crawling.'"

He continued, "And next thing you know, I'm like, I'm thinking myself, I'm like, 'Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?' I'm standing there, pointing at him for... you know... two or three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I'm pointing at that roof. Just standing there like this [gestures]. And next thing you know, five shots rang out."

"And you're certain the shots came from that guy on the roof?" the reporter asked.

"A hundred percent. Hundred percent."

"And he was up there for a couple of minutes?"

"Absolutely. At least three or four minutes."

"And you were telling police and the Secret Service?"

"We were telling the police; we were pointing at him for the Secret Service, who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time where we were standing by that tree [with] binoculars. "

"Did they see him?"

"Probably not because the roof—the way that the slope went—he was behind where they could see. But why is it not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? I mean, this is not a big place."

— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 14, 2024

Images shared on social media show the apparent shooter on the roof.

— George (@BehizyTweets) July 14, 2024

The Associated Press reports that "the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed, according to two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation."

The Secret Service has released the following statement:

During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.

