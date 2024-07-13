Contributor
1 min ago Kevin Downey Jr.

I'm not leaving home without a MAGA hat until Election Day. Let the snowflakes weep.

1 min ago Lincoln Brown

Reason #12,457,362 why we have the worst media in the world:



7 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Trump comment:

"'I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!'

7 mins ago Paula Bolyard

The worst hot-take of the night comes from former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem. On CNN, she blamed Trump for the screams in the audience amid the shooting. 

"Donald Trump and the people around him perceive themselves to be under threat — and that's all that matters — That is NOT legitimate. That is WRONG!"

"You hear the screams from the audience. People are terrified and that is the kind of atmosphere that we are going to be living with, and I don't have a good answer for how we bring it back." 

Nothing to see here. Just a self-inflicted flesh wound. 


8 mins ago Catherine Salgado

I wonder if the FBI will be as zealous in investigating this shooting as it was in persecuting peaceful Jan. 6 protestors? 

8 mins ago Greg Byrnes

Sad to say, the Secret Service has a lot to answer for. I was once in a building near a presidential outdoor event. They scoped out our building, background checks and interviews. They were concerned someone could get on our roof and shoot the president. So, how on earth was a shooter allowed on a roof near Trump?  Definitely not SOP, standard operating procedure.    

8 mins ago Lincoln Brown

Oh, for God's sake:


9 mins ago Charlie Martin

Full statement:

Comer: My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped innocent victims. Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”

10 mins ago Lincoln Brown

The Secret Service has notified the FBI? Garland's FBI? Oh, thank God. NOW, we'll get to the bottom of this. 

15 mins ago Greg Byrnes

How many years has Biden painted 75 million Americans as crypto-Nazis?  Remember the ultra-Maga speech in Pennsylvania with everything bathed in that creepy red lighting? Trump gets shot, and now he yabbers on about our national disunity. 

16 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Jason Chaffetz is LIVID on Fox News, saying there's no way someone with a gun should have been allowed in close proximity to Trump. He called it a failure of the Secret Service. 

16 mins ago Charlie Martin


17 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Here's the full updated Secret Service statement: 

During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.

21 mins ago Charlie Martin


19 mins ago Paula Bolyard

A witness told Fox News that the shooter was stationed 100-200 feet from the stage atop an "ag building." 



21 mins ago Charlie Martin


22 mins ago Victoria Taft

Since there was some question, Trump World confirms the former president was shot. 


22 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Biden now: ‘I’m grateful to hear that [Trump is] safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.’

Biden in December: Trump is a ‘dictator’ who ‘embraces political violence’

22 mins ago Charlie Martin

I do want to remind everyone that this is a live blog. There will be contradictory reports. We're trying to keep up but we all are still subject to thhe fog of war.

25 mins ago Charlie Martin


26 mins ago Victoria Taft


Well lookie here. Remember when the the New Republic was for neo libs? 

Not anymore...

Contributor
27 mins ago Charlie Martin


27 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he was shot.

 


29 mins ago Charlie Martin


29 mins ago Victoria Taft

"We noticed a guy bear crawling across the roof. He had a rifle. We told the police that 'there was a guy on the roof with the rifle." 

He goes on "why is Trump still speaking?... and then the next thing I know five shots ring out." 

"The Secret Service [eventually] blew his head off"

I posted this before but it's worth breaking down this info


30 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Nancy Pelosi now: ‘political violence of any kind has no place in our society’

Nancy Pelosi in April: Trump is a ‘great threat to our democracy.’

The event hasn't started yet

