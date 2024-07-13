I'm not leaving home without a MAGA hat until Election Day. Let the snowflakes weep.
Trump comment:
"'I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!'
The worst hot-take of the night comes from former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem. On CNN, she blamed Trump for the screams in the audience amid the shooting.
"Donald Trump and the people around him perceive themselves to be under threat — and that's all that matters — That is NOT legitimate. That is WRONG!"
"You hear the screams from the audience. People are terrified and that is the kind of atmosphere that we are going to be living with, and I don't have a good answer for how we bring it back."
I wonder if the FBI will be as zealous in investigating this shooting as it was in persecuting peaceful Jan. 6 protestors?
Sad to say, the Secret Service has a lot to answer for. I was once in a building near a presidential outdoor event. They scoped out our building, background checks and interviews. They were concerned someone could get on our roof and shoot the president. So, how on earth was a shooter allowed on a roof near Trump? Definitely not SOP, standard operating procedure.
Full statement:
Comer: My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped innocent victims. Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”
The Secret Service has notified the FBI? Garland's FBI? Oh, thank God. NOW, we'll get to the bottom of this.
How many years has Biden painted 75 million Americans as crypto-Nazis? Remember the ultra-Maga speech in Pennsylvania with everything bathed in that creepy red lighting? Trump gets shot, and now he yabbers on about our national disunity.
Jason Chaffetz is LIVID on Fox News, saying there's no way someone with a gun should have been allowed in close proximity to Trump. He called it a failure of the Secret Service.
Here's the full updated Secret Service statement:
During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.
UPDATED SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 14, 2024
A witness told Fox News that the shooter was stationed 100-200 feet from the stage atop an "ag building."
Since there was some question, Trump World confirms the former president was shot.
July 14, 2024
Biden now: ‘I’m grateful to hear that [Trump is] safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.’
Biden in December: Trump is a ‘dictator’ who ‘embraces political violence’
I do want to remind everyone that this is a live blog. There will be contradictory reports. We're trying to keep up but we all are still subject to thhe fog of war.
Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he was shot.
NEW FROM PA STATE POLICE SOURCES:— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 13, 2024
"We noticed a guy bear crawling across the roof. He had a rifle. We told the police that 'there was a guy on the roof with the rifle."
He goes on "why is Trump still speaking?... and then the next thing I know five shots ring out."
"The Secret Service [eventually] blew his head off"
I posted this before but it's worth breaking down this info
Dude, I've been looking at that field and surrounding area... there's no way someone should've been able to get up there.— Hermes (TM) (@RoeverOnSTBY) July 14, 2024
Then I saw this, and thought... fuck... they probably don't have enough guys and brought in 3rd party contractors that make positioning recommendations... pic.twitter.com/DK9c3WbNir
Nancy Pelosi now: ‘political violence of any kind has no place in our society’
Nancy Pelosi in April: Trump is a ‘great threat to our democracy.’