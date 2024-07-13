The worst hot-take of the night comes from former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem. On CNN, she blamed Trump for the screams in the audience amid the shooting.

"Donald Trump and the people around him perceive themselves to be under threat — and that's all that matters — That is NOT legitimate. That is WRONG!"

"You hear the screams from the audience. People are terrified and that is the kind of atmosphere that we are going to be living with, and I don't have a good answer for how we bring it back."

Nothing to see here. Just a self-inflicted flesh wound.



