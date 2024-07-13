BREAKING: TRUMP REPORTEDLY SHOT AT PA RALLY

Victoria Taft | 6:33 PM on July 13, 2024
PJ Media

Former President Donald Trump quickly dropped behind the podium, as startled supporters behind him ducked, when multiple popping sounds erupted at the massive Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. People acted as though gunfire had broken out. Trump reached for his right ear before Secret Service agents surrounded him. 

When he emerged from behind the podium, still surrounded by his Secret Service detail, Trump was bleeding from his ear, his face smeared with blood. 

It scared the living hell out of anyone watching the rally. 

Reports are sketchy despite multiple witnesses at the Butler, Penn., rally. But here's the way it looked just a few minutes ago. 

After he was surrounded by Secret Service personnel, Trump was seen shaking his fist and uttering what appeared to be the f-word, presumably at the shooter.

      (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fox News's Brit Hume said that while the president is alive and standing and angry, Ronald Reagan appeared to be OK, too, after the assassination attempt made by John Hinkley Jr. 

Update 6:54 p.m.: The Trump campaign issued a statement moments ago: 

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Washington Examiner reporter Selena Zito, who was near the president at the time, told Fox News, "I knew immediately it was a gun... no doubt about it." 

There are reports that others at the rally may have been shot: 

Update 7:29 p.m.


We'll update this story as details become available.



Victoria Taft

