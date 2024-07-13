BREAKING: TRUMP REPORTEDLY SHOT AT PA RALLY

Former President Donald Trump quickly dropped behind the podium, as startled supporters behind him ducked, when multiple popping sounds erupted at the massive Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. People acted as though gunfire had broken out. Trump reached for his right ear before Secret Service agents surrounded him.

Advertisement

🇺🇸😱 Shots fired at Trump rally in Pennsylvania; presidential candidate escorted to a vehicle by the Secret Service; Trump’s ear is bleeding, eyewitnesses say. @elonmusk @ElonMuskAOC pic.twitter.com/ukzRqwZADZ — Clinton Olisa Ossaiga (@OlisaOssaiga) July 13, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

When he emerged from behind the podium, still surrounded by his Secret Service detail, Trump was bleeding from his ear, his face smeared with blood.

Trump is bleeding from the ear but it looks like he just survived an assassination attempt.



Please pray for our country. pic.twitter.com/f41MTodZ18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 13, 2024

It scared the living hell out of anyone watching the rally.

Reports are sketchy despite multiple witnesses at the Butler, Penn., rally. But here's the way it looked just a few minutes ago.

SHOTS FIRED AT THE PA TRUMP RALLY. PLEASE PRAY. pic.twitter.com/DQke2Ua5BC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

After he was surrounded by Secret Service personnel, Trump was seen shaking his fist and uttering what appeared to be the f-word, presumably at the shooter.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald $TRUMP: "Let me get my shoes" like a badass! pic.twitter.com/TI6RIzem1h — MAGA Memecoin (@MAGAMemecoin) July 13, 2024

Fox News's Brit Hume said that while the president is alive and standing and angry, Ronald Reagan appeared to be OK, too, after the assassination attempt made by John Hinkley Jr.

Advertisement

Update 6:54 p.m.: The Trump campaign issued a statement moments ago:

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Washington Examiner reporter Selena Zito, who was near the president at the time, told Fox News, "I knew immediately it was a gun... no doubt about it."

There are reports that others at the rally may have been shot:

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally.



Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

Update 7:29 p.m.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldlinger told me that the shooter is confirmed dead. One attendee at the rally is also confirmed dead. https://t.co/Sl5w5GUks2 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 13, 2024





We'll update this story as details become available.







