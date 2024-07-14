Love and Empathy: Melania Trump’s Post-Shooting Plea

After a “monster” shot Donald Trump and killed an attendee at a Saturday rally in a failed assassination attempt, former First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement that is a plea for unity.

“I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans,” Melania Trump posted on Twitter/X, thanking those who remembered “that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.” She said she knew as she watched the bullet hit her husband Donald that her family, including her son Barron, were on “the brink of devastating change,” and that it is more important than ever to recall that “love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities.”

Melania’s statement opened with praise for this nation and pleading for unity. “We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”

It is tragic that our country has become so divided, and that one political party feels perfectly justified in hurling every imaginable insult and accusation at the opposition, fueling violence such as we saw yesterday.

The First Lady went on, “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

She then expressed sympathy for the families of those killed (Corey Comperatore) or injured at the rally. “To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me,” Melania wrote.

Donald Trump is a human being and not just a political figure, she emphasized. “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times,” Melania added. It is interesting that she apparently borrowed Charles Dickens’ iconic phrase from his book on the extreme political violence of the French Revolution, a book that culminates in the killing of an innocent man.

Melania again returned to urging unity: “Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings,” she stated. “We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities.”

And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm. Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again.

Once again, to conclude, Melania Trump reiterated, “I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans.” As she noted, “The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide – thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”