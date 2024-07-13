'FIGHT!' Republicans React to Trump Shooting

Shots rang out at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally Saturday, but the former president got up with blood on his face to shout “Fight!” Republican allies have rallied to repeat Trump’s defiant cry and blame Democrats for their violent and vile barrage of hate against Trump.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” reassured Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

But with possibly one fatality and a head injury to Trump, Republicans are understandably furious. And though the shooter might not be known, Democrats have fantasized about Trump’s assassination, and presidents who tried to take on the Deep State have been killed before. Did years of insane hatred for Trump from the left turn deadly?

“Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted on Truth Social. “For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First movement and the greatest President of all time. Watch the video, President @realDonaldTrump said ‘FIGHT,’ SO WE WILL!!” Former Trump official Jeff Clark echoed, “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!”

Shots fired at President Trump at PA Rally.



Pray for him.



Pray for America. pic.twitter.com/ZqPtlXpuxu — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 13, 2024

Article III Project head Mike Davis called Trump “Unstoppable.” Davis also claimed, “They tried to bankrupt Trump. They tried to imprison him for life. They tried to kick him off the ballot. Now they tried to assassinate Trump. We must put Trump back in the White House.”

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin commented, “You can only talk about someone so long before another insane person thinks they have to do something. The media has been whipping this and failing Joe has created panic.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) stated, “God protected President Trump.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) declared, “America is praying for President Trump. We will overcome and DEFEAT EVIL! NEVER SURRENDER!” But Gaetz also angrily posted, “They tried to kill my friend.”

Responding to a tweet saying, “5 days before Donald Trump was shot at, Biden told Democrats to ‘put Trump in a bullseye,’” former Rush Limbaugh call screener Bo Snerdley posted, “Just imagine what the Main Stream Trump-hating ‘media’ would do with this quote - if Trump had said it and Joe Biden was the ‘target’ of the evil act that took place today.”

House Republicans’ Twitter account posted a picture of Trump after the shooting, saying, “THIS IS THE 45th & 47th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. PRAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP. 🙏🙏🙏”

THIS IS THE 45th & 47th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.



PRAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tAl7KNAsVK — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 13, 2024

Senate Republicans’ Twitter posted, “Pray for President Trump. The country and the world are with President Trump and the people in Pennsylvania right now.”

Pray for Donald Trump and his supporters at the rally. And pray for this country. We may have just witnessed a politically driven assassination attempt against Donald Trump, and that has massive implications for the future.