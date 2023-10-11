The Morning Briefing: 'The Squad' Idiots Should Be Sent to a Country They Actually Like

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rebylsia felt that her lucky cardigan wasn’t pulling its weight on Spam pudding days.

As we have discussed here a few times, Democrats often struggle with identifying who the real bad guys are in a conflict. Sure, they had a moment of clarity after 9/11, but that was all too fleeting. They have spent most of the two-plus decades since running interference or being flat-out apologists for anyone with a suicide vest.

For the longest time, the Democrats at least managed to keep the most virulent anti-Semitic voices among them out of national office. When Minnesota sent Keith Ellison to Congress in 2007, he would at least try to be coy about his true feelings. Then Ellison was succeeded by Ilhan Omar, and all Squad hell broke loose.

The second month she was in office, Omar began letting her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel freak flag fly. By the next month, Omar had stepped in it so much that then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi knew that she had to address it. Granny Boxwine didn’t have the fortitude to directly admonish Omar for some reason, and instead issued a general condemnation of anti-Semitism that felt as sincere as a drunken declaration of love during a wedding at the Elvis chapel in Vegas.

There are good guys and bad guys in the world, and sides to be chosen. Yes, some conflicts have gray areas, what happened in Israel last weekend does not. There are clearly defined good guys and bad guys in this situation, and the chicks from The Squad are firmly on Team Bad Guys.

Lincoln has a story about Omar’s pathetic, predictable, and disturbing position:

Members of Congress have access to things like briefings and access to news that the rest of the unwashed progressive herd may not. So there is no way that someone in the Marble Mafia is out of the loop in terms of the horrors that unfolded in Israel this weekend. But Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) went all in for Hamas, and, of course, she blamed Israel.

His post features some of Omar’s BUT ISRAEL tweets that no doubt resonate with whatever the heck is going on in Minnesota these days, where Keith Ellison is now the attorney general. Seriously, if we need to give the North Star State to Canada to make this lunacy stop, I’m all for it.

Omar’s Israel-hating pal Rashida Tlaib is being even more open about her sentiments, as Michael writes:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), who is Palestinian American and one of the members of the infamous far-left radical “Squad,” has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she lacks any tact, character, or decency. Tlaib continues to place a Palestinian flag outside of her office as the vicious Hamas terrorist group pummels Israel. What makes Tlaib’s actions so egregious is the deep ties between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which means that they are one and the same. So her support of the Palestinians and refusal to acknowledge and condemn the awful acts of murder, rape, kidnapping, and beheading that these terrorists are carrying out is a blatant display of anti-Semitism.

Such deep hatred for a country that the United States has such close ties to is a none-too-subtle manifestation of deeply negative feelings for America. Listening to the litany of complaints that The Squad has about America and its allies, one definitely gets the sense that they aren’t going to be happy here until it isn’t really “here” anymore.

Now is the time for the leaders of the Democratic party to vociferously condemn Tlaib, Omar, and the gang.

If they keep hiding behind the anti-American pantsuited bitterness, we’ll know where they all stand.

