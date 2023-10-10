Meet the Harvard Law Students Defending Hamas

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame.” So says a letter signed by 34 student organizations at Harvard in the hours following the Hamas slaughter of innocents in Israel.

Advertisement

“The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine by PJ Media on Scribd

Bungling history, the bright young things at Harvard label Israel a colonial power and borrow the language of genocide—annihilation—to complain about a people who were in fact the only victims of attempted annihilation in the last half millennia.

Worst of all, four Harvard Law School organizations signed this letter, and their leaders are not fit to practice law in any state. State bars should take notice of who these particular Harvard Law students are, which we will get to in a moment.

But first, if the Left won’t condemn the slaughter of innocents, what would they do to you given the chance?

Of course, history answers the question for us.

We know of Che Guevara’s revolutionary justice tribunals. History leaves no room for equivocation regarding Joseph Stalin’s Gulags, where millions turned into, as Solzhenitsyn framed it, a form of human sewage passing through. We know of Mao Zedong’s cultural march in the name of political correctness that led to bodies by the millions, dead from starvation, and the Red Guard’s cleansing of divergent opinions on campus.

We know what the Left is capable of because we know the body county of the 20th century.

It all happened again, in the place Jews were meant to be safe, on a beautiful holiday, with people outdoors celebrating—some gathering in their sukkot, some at a shining music festival.

Advertisement

Hamas killed babies, families, and the elderly, and snuffed out the future of joyous young ravers with a cruelty sometimes worse than the Einsatzgruppen in Latvia.

Perhaps Hamas learned their demonic trade from these Nazis of the Eastern Front. Hamas modernized it with cell phone video, drone footage, and barbaric games of separation—theatrical killings where parents witnessed the execution of children in one house and the opposite in the next.

Contrary to the bright young things at Harvard, Israel’s fight is as stark of a battle of good versus hellish evil as anything in the 20th century. Israel is on the side of civilization, and Hamas is on the side of all the bloodthirsty monsters of history.

Which is a nice place to go back to Cambridge.

Hans von Spakovsky and I have been cataloging the depravity and militancy of the modern elite law schools. The “Do They Teach Law Anymore” series has cataloged the rank deconstructive leftism of modern elite law school curriculum. I covered Harvard Law here.

Four Harvard Law student groups signed the vile letter.

The four groups are the Harvard Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association, the Harvard Law School Justice for Palestine, Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, and the Harvard Muslim Law School Association.

Leadership at these groups who assented to joining this insane excuse and justification for murder do not appear to have the character and fitness to practice law, and no bar, in my view, should approve their application to practice law absent a serious change of heart.

Advertisement

American lawyers do not excuse the murder of innocents. American lawyers purportedly stand on the side of civilization and the rule of law, not chaos and barbarism.

So who are these Harvard Law students leading these signatory organizations?

Let’s start with the Harvard Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association.

The Executive Board is posted (for now) at the Harvard Law website, and you, too, can learn who they are here.

Meet Reem Hussien, the co-president. Her biography states:

She graduated from Yale University with BAs in Economics and Global Affairs, then worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company’s Dubai office for three years. She spent her 1L summer at Reprieve UK, advocating for the end of the United States’ lethal drone program, and her 2L summer working at Skadden Arps’s New York office. She is interested in human rights, especially in the Middle Eastern context, and is looking forward to an incredible year with MELSA!

Reem’s co-president is Fatima Alamire:

Fatima is a 3L from Southern California. She earned her BS at UC Berkeley (Go Bears!) and worked as an educator before law school. She spent her 1L summer as a judicial extern in California’s Northern District and her 2L summer in Gibson Dunn’s San Francisco office.

The outreach director, Sarah Zehedi, already has a job after graduation at Latham and Watkins.

Kaumron Eidgahy is another co-president, whose biography states:

Kaum is from Southern California, proud UCLA alum, and a 2L interested in family law, commercial litigation, and racial construction. He served as last year’s 1L representative working on programming for prospective students and first year JD students. He also has published research exploring MENA American racial identification, hoping to increase scholarship on the domestic MENA community.

Advertisement

Professional development director Sandy Alkoutami says she is a:

2L and Syrian-American from Hickory, North Carolina. Having spent a few years before law school working in the international affairs space, Sandy is dedicated to a future in developing progressive and justice-oriented U.S.–MENA foreign policy. Sandy also loves Arab funk music and cooking traditional Syrian meals!

Good thing Sandy didn’t travel to attend the Supernova music festival like so many other women her age who were either slaughtered, raped, or both.

You can read all the other biographies of the officers of this organization who signed onto the outrageous letter.

The Harvard South Asian Law Students Association doesn’t list its current executive board, but has Instagram and Facebook pages listing the big law firms that sponsor them, including Kirkland and Ellis.

All of this madness reinforces what Hans and I have been writing about the rot at elite law schools. Elite law schools are producing lawyers who do not know how to practice law, and worse, exhibit contempt for civilizational and constitutional American norms such as free speech and the rule of law.

The Harvard letter reinforces that view.

Law students involved in signing a letter that, in my view, excuses the wholesale slaughter of innocents and literally shifts blame to Israel, exhibit a lack of character and fitness to practice law. I would strongly urge bar associations who get the applications of Sarah Zehedi, Reem Hussien, and their classmates responsible for the letter to carefully scrutinize the applicants.

Advertisement

With some bar associations focused on the character and fitness to practice the law of those who purportedly provided intellectual cover to “insurrection,” it seems those who are providing excuses for the slaughter of innocents deserve scrutiny also.

Now, there is some chance that these particular executives in the organizations had nothing to do with signing the letter or disagreed with the decision, and my opinion could change about them if they came out and disavowed it. I can even rewrite this piece. But so far, crickets, as far as I can tell.