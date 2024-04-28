How Dumb Do You Have to Be to Get Duped by the 'Chief Rabbi of Gaza'?

Rick Moran | 8:21 AM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Squad member Jamaal Bowman has never been seen as the brightest bulb in the room. That probably explains why he fell for postings from the "Chief Rabbi of Gaza," Rabbi Linda Goldstein, whose virulent antisemitic rants are actually a parody posted by an Israeli lawyer named Michael.

Bowman apparently didn't know that the only Israelis in Gaza are armed IDF soldiers since Hamas will kill any Israeli who crosses into the territory.

The "rabbi" asked Bowman to sponsor a fundraiser for his Democratic primary campaign.

"I really hope you win," Bowman posted on his "X" account. "I would love to host a fundraiser for you!"

After Bowman asked how to get in touch with the "rabbi," she exclaimed, “my anti-zionist community can’t wait to help.” 

A fire alarm is never around when you need one.

Bowman may not be long for Congress. He's locked in a fierce primary battle with Westchester County Executive George Latimer and polls indicate he's toast.

But really, the satire by the "rabbi" is brilliant -- but anyone should have been able to see through it without much trouble at all.

New York Post:

“I’m organizing an aid convoy to the @Columbia campus,” Goldstein posted last week. “We need: Glamp Tents; Volunteer Baristas; Oat Milk; Keffiyeh’s; Canada Goose Jackets; and Alo Leggings.”

In other tweets she has condemned Passover as Israeli “genocide” against Egyptians; and posed with photoshopped terrorists in front of a “Menorah for Justice” made of rockets.

She has urged Hamas fighters to practice social distancing in terror tunnels.

The account is operated by a pro-Israel attorney named Michael who declined to provide his last name.

“Antisemitism is a low IQ disease,” Michael quipped to The Post when asked about the exchange.

Heh. True enough.

VIN:

The pseudo-account of “Rabbi Linda Goldstein” has posted wildly hilarious tweets, telling terrorists to conduct social distancing in terror tunnels, and posting pictures of a Menorah made of Qassam rockets. Linda calls herself the “Jewish issues advisor” to terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In other tweets she has condemned Passover as Israeli “genocide” against Egyptians; and posed with photoshopped terrorists in front of a “Menorah for Justice” made of rockets.

She has urged Hamas fighters to practice social distancing in terror tunnels.

One tweet said, “Excited to announce Hamas has given me permission to build the first and only Jewish Ghetto in Gaza! By default, wherever a Jew lives they’re Colonizing. Ghettos ensure Jews don’t displace Palestinians.”

Falling for the jokes of a fake rabbi is one thing. Actually offering to help plan a fundraiser for a virulent antisemite claiming to be running for Congress as a Democrat raises questions that Bowman doesn't want to answer. 


Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS

