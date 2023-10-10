Look What Flag 'Squad' Member Rashida Tlaib Left up As Hamas Terrorized Israel

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), who is Palestinian American and one of the members of the infamous far-left radical “Squad,” has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she lacks any tact, character, or decency. Tlaib continues to place a Palestinian flag outside of her office as the vicious Hamas terrorist group pummels Israel.

What makes Tlaib’s actions so egregious is the deep ties between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which means that they are one and the same. So her support of the Palestinians and refusal to acknowledge and condemn the awful acts of murder, rape, kidnapping, and beheading that these terrorists are carrying out is a blatant display of anti-Semitism.

Before we dive any deeper, it’s important to note that condemning Hamas does not equal support for Israeli policy. You can question the one and condemn the other and still be consistent with your values. It should be obvious that what Hamas is doing is the most vile kind of evil that can be perpetrated against a group of people, especially since the vast majority of the victims have nothing to do with what’s happening.

It’s worth noting that Tlaib has an LGBT flag displayed outside of her office as well. Keep in mind that homosexuality is considered a crime in the Gaza Strip, which is currently under Hamas control. It’s a crime that in the radical Muslim world is often punishable by death. And yet, despite the obvious contradiction, Tlaib is still displaying solidarity with the Palestinians.

Related: The Colonization of the West (Or Killers in Our Midst)

Check out more details from The Daily Wire’s latest report:

Washington Examiner reporter Reese Gorman first reported Monday on the Palestinian flag outside Tlaib’s office. The post has already garnered millions of views. “Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has a Palestinian flag hanging outside her House Office amid Hamas’ invasion of Israel,” Gorman captioned the image.

New: Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has a Palestinian flag hanging outside her House Office amid Hamas’ invasion of Israel. Story: https://t.co/2fnZXMghsN pic.twitter.com/Tebnf91ae7 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) October 9, 2023

Matthew Foldi, a reporter for The Spectator, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that what makes the photograph even more hilarious is the Palestinian flag planted close to a pro-LGBT flag.

This is a great @reesejgorman story, but it’s actually even funnier Right next to the flag of the nonexistent country of “Palestine,” Rashida Tlaib has an LGBT flag—I just took this pic This is a contradiction so irreconcilable that I won’t bother https://t.co/34AqVkZLn7 https://t.co/Poepjhlwir pic.twitter.com/HGyfdou5Av — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 9, 2023

Since Palestine doesn’t officially exist as a nation, and Tlaib is a lawmaker for the United States, why is she allowed to have the flag in the first place? Is her loyalty not supposed to be to the country and people she serves? You want folks in the legislative branch who want to preserve the Constitution and do what’s best for the nation they are serving. Loyalties should not be divided. That’s a recipe for treason.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is flying a Palestinian flag and an LGBTQ pride flag outside her office. Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/tga4jgPcjj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Tlaib has made some antisemitic remarks about Israel. Back in January of this year, she insinuated that some Americans, along with the Jewish nation, support “apartheid.”

Palestinians may be banned from flying their flag under an apartheid government, but we can still proudly do it at my office. I’m proud to be a Palestinian American and I want the Palestinian people to know that not all Americans support apartheid. No one can erase our existence. pic.twitter.com/vuW5ciLo1k — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 25, 2023

Right after Hamas began its murder spree, Tlaib once again broached the topic of apartheid.

“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” she went on to say in a statement.

“The path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” Tlaib added.

“The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer,” she concluded. “No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other. As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.”

This is a shameful display of hatred that Democrats need to answer for.