BAM! Clarence Thomas Questions Jack Smith's Appointment As Trump Prosecutor

This hasn't gotten the coverage it deserves — and it may turn out to mean nothing — but on April 25, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked Trump lawyer John Sauer a question people seem to be ignoring.

“Did you, in this litigation, challenge the appointment of special counsel," Justice Thomas queried, referring to Jack Smith being appointed by Merrick Garland.

Sauer responded that his team did not "directly" question the appointment, adding that "it points to a very important issue here, because one of [the prosecution’s] arguments is, of course, that we should have this presumption of regularity.”

There are no "regularities" in any of the bogus Trump cases across the nation.

Judges are randomly assigned cases, yet in New York City, both of Trump's cases "somehow" fell into the courtrooms of two die-hard pinkos who exude Trump Derangement Syndrome.

FACT-O-RAMA! Is it just me, or do you think it "odd" that New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg both ran on a campaign promise to "Get Trump" and both managed to win?

Two former Attorneys General, Edwin Meese and Michael Mukasey, filed an amicus brief that questions whether or not Jack Smith has the right to prosecute Trump. From the brief:

Although this case raises a weighty issue of presidential immunity, it also necessarily raises a preliminary question, i.e., whether Jack Smith actually has authority to prosecute this case all. He does not. Those actions can be taken only by persons properly appointed as federal officers to properly created federal offices. But neither Smith nor the position of Special Counsel under which he purportedly acts meets those criteria. He wields tremendous power, effectively answerable to no one, by design. And that is a serious problem for the rule of law—whatever one may think of former President Trump or the conduct on January 6, 2021, that Smith challenges in the underlying case.

The brief isn't just a stalling tactic; it has legal merit. It continues:

And even if one overlooks the absence of statutory authority for the position, there is no statute specifically authorizing the Attorney General, rather than the President with the advice and consent of the Senate, to appoint such a Special Counsel. And in any event, the Special Counsel, if a valid officer, is a principal rather than inferior officer, and thus cannot be appointed without senatorial confirmation regardless of what any statutes say. In short, Smith’s appointment was unlawful, as are all the legal actions that have flowed from it, including Smith’s prosecution of former President Trump.

In other words, prosecutor Jack Smith, whose duty is to send Trump to prison, shouldn't have the job at all.

Biden and his yobbish myrmidons had to know this, leading us to wonder if it has all been yet another clown-like smokescreen to make Trump look bad.

If lefty Trump-hating galoots can be led to believe that "Orange Man Bad" told people to drink bleach and swallow horse pills, surely the same stooges will jump on the notion that the "Cheeto in charge" is a traitor caught with nuclear secrets which he planned to sell to Saudi Arabia.

No, seriously. Newsweek ran an article about just that back in 2022. Naturally, the accusation relies on "anonymous sources" with the Washington Post, which is another way to say "The CIA told us."

FACT-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird, the CIA's takeover of news outlets, is still happening. You can read the Church Committee Report on Foreign and Military Intelligence of 1976, (page 455) and see that the CIA is still in charge of news outlets worldwide.

Jack Smith has other problems to deal with as well. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) recently hit Smith with an ethics violation, accusing him of election interference.

🚨🚨🚨 I just filed an official ethics complaint against Jack Smith with the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility for his illegal election interference.



It’s obvious to any reasonable observer that Jack Smith is trying to interfere with the 2024 election… pic.twitter.com/lNW4MUz5Oi — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 30, 2024

And that, I believe, was always the goal. Throw enough anti-Trump codswallop against the wall and see what sticks, and even if it doesn't stick, perhaps it will at least leave a stain, as long as it drives voters away from Trump.