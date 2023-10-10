The Colonization of the West (Or Killers in Our Midst)

Decolonization is all the progressive rage these days except when it comes to the places where they — and you and I — live.

According to the most up-to-date progressive thinking, it isn’t antisemitism to chant “Death to Israel.” All that chant really means is that the time has come for European colonizers (who just happen to be Jewish, you see) to leave Palestine. Peacefully, of course, except when terrorists force Jews to depart in body bags. Which is totally their fault.

Video: A crowd at the steps of the Sydney Opera House chants "gas the Jews" and "f*ck the Jews" on October 9. pic.twitter.com/uPNLuaIgcv — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) October 9, 2023

But what is there to say when the chant evolves — as it must — from “Death to Israel” to “Gas the Jews, f*** the Jews?” Well, sane people would say that calling for the destruction of an entire people is wrong. Progressives, whether elites safe in their ivory towers or purple-haired Antifa sympathizers in the streets, either make excuses or endorsements depending on their individual level of brazenness.

What is there for the progressive left to say when we remind them that Israel (literally) decolonized the Gaza Strip in 2005, and all they got in return was nearly two decades of rocket attacks and last weekend’s spree of murder, rape, and kidnapping of civilians?

If I sound bitter, well… you read the news, too.

At last count, there were no less than 40 “spontaneous” pro-Hamas demonstrations across the United States following the Hamas terror invasion on Saturday.

This was the scene outside the White House on Sunday:

“They’ve got tanks, we’ve got hang gliders, glory to all the resistance fighters,” they chanted, praising the amphibious attackers on Israeli soil — the first time Israel has been invaded since its near destruction in the surprise 1973 Yom Kippur War. At one point during the rally, a leader urged supporters to do a call-and-response chant in Arabic, only for it to fall flat when they realized that most of the onlookers, who numbered a few hundred at most, hardly spoke the language.

This was the scene in New York City, home to a sizable fraction of America’s Jewish population.

This is from a vile pro- Hamas protest in NYC… pic.twitter.com/hyyP0a4i0l — Naomi #houseofmoderna 🇺🇦✡️ (@nantienomi) October 8, 2023

“By any means necessary” is a line that could have been jotted down in the minutes of the Wannsee Conference.

There are — if you’ll allow me to brutalize the title of that Dian Fossey biopic — killers in our midst.

One young Muslim woman, an anti-hajib free-thinker named Yasmine Mohammed, was among those sounding the alarm. She had this to say in response to Sydney’s death chants: “We tried to tell you, and you said it was an irrational fear.”

Islam could use many more women like Yasmine, but the parts of Dār al-Islam who need her most would likely stone her to death.

Dār al-Islam — places where Islam rules — includes parts of Western cities like Sydney, Berlin, Amsterdam, Minneapolis, and too many others to list. Canada… Canada seems some days like it’s just too far gone.

In fact these pro Hamas protests were in Cities across Canada. They took over entire roads & blocked a bridge in Calgary. No one stopped them. Instead the real extremists, we were told, were anti mask mandate protesters. They were the COVIDIOTS. This is Trudeau's Canada in a… pic.twitter.com/UGe4Lpqrh9 — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) October 7, 2023

France, for all its troubles, tolerates far less intolerance:

This is the difference between France, true to its founding principles & woke Australia. In Lyon French police broke up pro Hamas protests. In Sydney, pro Hamas rioters shouted “fuck the Jews” & “gas the jews” without consequence pic.twitter.com/zNr2t7EcXF — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) October 10, 2023

Then there’s the deathly silence from certain quarters.

“Several international women’s rights organizations have remained silent as terrorists killed and sexually assaulted numerous Israeli women in an attack over the weekend,” the Daily Caller reported on Monday.

“Why the silence?” you might ask. But it’s nothing new. Most women’s groups have long been silent on the subject of female genital mutilation so depressingly common in parts of Muslim Africa. Western “rights” groups are afraid to criticize those who need most to be held to account. We mustn’t impose our colonialist notions of right and wrong, you see.

But Britain and France let go of their Levant and Mesopotamian possessions in fairly short order after World War II. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait were all free to run themselves free of Western “oppression.” Three out of the five are total basket cases. A sixth — Britain’s Palestine Mandate that would become Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank — exists as a stark contrast between civilization and terrorism as a means of government.

Decolonization of the Middle East happened decades ago, except for antisemites with murder in their hearts who believe that Israel — the Jewish homeland for five millennia — is a colonial “crusader” state.

Where decolonization needs to happen is here in the West. An alliance between Marxist/progressives and would-be jihadis has created a cultural suicide wing among the elites who were once tasked with defending our civilization.

And, if we’re being brutally honest, something like recolonization needs to happen in Gaza before Hamas re-arms, re-loads, and attacks again.

