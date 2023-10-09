The Lighter Side of Ethnic Cleansing

Let’s call this new Hamas War what it is: ethnic cleansing against Jews. What you’ve witnessed these last three days is old-school tribalism, a real Old Testament war brought directly to your phone courtesy of modern telecommunications. It’s “rape the women, kidnap the children, murder randomly” — and upload the videos for all to see, even the families of the victims.

We have to go through some dark places in today’s column, so please forgive the attention-grabbing headline.

In one of this new war’s most horrific twists, “one of the Hamas attackers who broke into the home of a grandmother in Nir Oz, near Gaza, killed her, filmed it with her phone and uploaded the video to her Facebook – which is how her grand-daughter found out.”

An estimated 260 partygoers at a music fest were murdered at the outset of the terror invasion. Their crime against Palestine? Nothing, really, aside from being in a place convenient for Hamas to murder and kidnap. One was a 30-year-old German woman named Shani Louk, who was identified by family members who recognized the tattoos on her stripped and desecrated corpse, proudly displayed online by her murderers.

There are other examples if you care to look for them. I don’t recommend it.

Why is Hamas committing atrocities like these? It’s ethnic cleansing: they murder anyone they can in the most imaginative displays possible to terrorize the rest into leaving.

Certain leftists in this country and around the world are publicly and proudly on board with that. They call it “decolonization.”

"not like this" then like what. show us LOL — Najma Sharif (@overdramatique) October 7, 2023

And what the hell are we supposed to do with those so wrapped up in their ideology that they’ll take to the streets to endorse the terrorists who would gladly murder them once all the Jews are dead? (Or sooner, should the opportunity present itself.)

looking forward to the #queersforpalestine groups to go to the gaza warzone to render their support pic.twitter.com/KaTPJw0Isv — MEHER_636_50 (@MeherApuroop) October 8, 2023

Marx had it wrong. Marxism is the opiate, not religion. And it isn’t for the masses; it’s for the would-be elites. Those self-hating, mal-educated elites who in their dark little hearts would inflict on innocents the fate they actually want for themselves.

Other leftists, perhaps the majority, condone Hamas terrorism silently or through their endless whataboutisms.

Is it a coincidence that Hamas launched its terror invasion on the anniversary of the 1571 Battle of Lepanto when Christians were “slowly flayed alive” for refusing to submit to Allah? Probably. Then again, there are so many such anniversaries that Hamas was likely to strike historical paydirt whenever they had chosen to strike.

Ethnic cleansing is the second-worst thing one people group can do to another, right after genocide. The dirty little secret behind ethnic cleansing, as author and former Army intelligence officer Ralph Peters noted years ago, is that it works. That’s an observation, not an endorsement.

Not too far from the Middle East, after 30 years of on-and-off war, 135,000 Armenians are leaving the former Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. The Armenians deserved better. But Russia — whose local peacekeepers were supposed to prevent atrocities — was too distracted by Vladimir Putin’s stupid war in Ukraine to do anything to protect fellow Christians from Muslim invaders. On the other hand, with the ethnic frictions now forcibly removed, maybe there will be something like peace in that rough neighborhood.

Human nature is what it is, and that can be pretty ugly sometimes. Those few who actually noticed Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing have mostly forgotten about it already or just moved on to other things.

That’s why it’s so tempting to endorse Lawrence Person’s “Final Solution To The Gaza Problem” over at his excellent Battleswarm blog. “Occupation didn’t work,” he reminds readers. “Coexistence didn’t work. But ethnic cleansing will.”

More:

How would the rest of the Arab World react to genteel ethnic cleansing of Gaza? The first answer is “Who cares?” The second answer is feigned indignation masking real indifference. It’s an open secret that other Arabs hate the Palestinians and treat them like dirt. No Arab state in 2023 is going to war over Gaza. The worst you’ll see is some more toothless UN resolutions, and maybe temporary suspensions of trade agreements, followed by quiet reinstatement 6 months to a year later.

So very tempting.

But it isn’t true that Israelis and Arabs can’t live side by side in peace. One in five Israelis happens to be an Arab Muslim, and Israel remains one of the few places where Muslims may vote and elect their own representatives to parliament.

The problem in Gaza lies less with the local residents than with Hamas, and Hamas is an evil creature sponsored almost entirely by that viper nest of a regime in Tehran. If Israel destroys Hamas — as they must — the Iranian mullahs would find new butchers to hire.

Make no mistake why Hamas launched its terror invasion now, with financial, material, and planning assistance from Tehran: Joe Biden. The Biden Cabal has blood on their hands, having lifted sanctions, restored billions in frozen assets, and assumed a “grab your ankles” posture for Iran. Biden’s “mega-deal” peace process was the gun (Iran cannot abide an Israel-Saudi peace), enriching Tehran was the bullet, and bringing the Palestinians back in on the peace process was the trigger.

Biden wanted to undo Donald Trump’s Abraham peace accords, and damn, did he ever.

So the U.S. had put Israel in an impossible situation. Absent a wider war to destroy the Mullahs Regime, ethnic cleansing of Gaza is the only permanent solution to Iran’s never-ending attempts to ethnically cleanse Israel of Jews. Like Ralph Peters, I would never endorse Israel doing such a thing, but its brutal efficacy cannot be denied.

And damn Joe Biden and his vile cabal for putting Israel in this position.

