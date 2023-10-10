How Neocons Could Sleep-Walk Us Into World War III

Here’s a brief geopolitical synopsis of what hell-on-Earth would be unleashed if Israel and Iran went to war, which it seems elements of the Iranian, Israeli, and American governments are eager to see.

The United States, either through provocations from Iran (such as sleeper cells on American soil activated for terror attacks) or through allegiance to Israel, would enter the conflict. Russia, as a longtime ally, would almost certainly enter on Iran’s side. Syria would do the same. China could follow suit, but more likely would attempt to remain officially neutral while slipping aid to the Iranians on the side. ISIS would very likely re-emerge in Iraq and Syria in the midst of the bloodshed to add an extra element of carnage to the region.

On one side of the budding nuclear war would be at least two nuclear powers: the United States and Israel. On the other side would be at least one nuclear power, Russia. Iran, according to some estimates, already unofficially has nukes, but even if it doesn’t, it’s very close to having them.

Russia, taking advantage of the U.S. being bogged down in the Middle East, might take the opportunity to annex land from other non-NATO countries, probably starting with South Ossetia in Georgia. Antsy Eastern European members of NATO would take this as an even graver threat than they already do Ukraine and possibly press for all-out war.

China, doing the same as Russia, would seize on the chance to launch an assault, if not an all-out invasion, on Taiwan until it capitulated and allowed itself to be annexed by the CCP, as China recently did with Hong Kong through lawfare and economic warfare. The Chinese military would also get more aggressive in the disputed parts of the South China Sea.

War-hungry elements of the Pakistani and Indian states might take the opportunity to aggress on their neighbor, potentially dragging two more nuclear powers into war.

2024 candidate Nikki Haley either doesn’t understand what she’s advocating or doesn’t care because she’s getting paid not to by the military-industrial complex.

Here’s what she had to say recently following the Hamas assault on Israel: “I want the American to kind of take this in for a second… This should be personal for every woman and man in America… this is not just an attack on Israel, this is an attack on America,” Haley also said in the Fox News appearance below. “Hamas did this, you know Iran is behind this, finish them,” Haley said — noticeably vague about whether she is referring to Hamas alone or advocating for war with Iran as well.

The patently untrue “attack on America” lie notwithstanding (Israel being thousands of miles away across a literal ocean), Haley does not elaborate — perhaps intentionally — on what “finish them” means precisely. Given that Hamas is deeply embedded in the densely populated Gaza strip, that either means carpet-bombing or a ground invasion. Either is likely to result in regional and possibly world war.

Haley is not going to get any pushback from the corporate state media for her comments, nor from her party leadership, nor from any mainstream Democrats. They are all in on forever-wars.

But thank God for Tucker Carlson, one of the few voices of prominence with a strong skepticism of the war machine and the politicians who service it.