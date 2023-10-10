Lefty Media Failing: WaPo Cuts 240 Employees

I’m shocked, shocked! As Americans’ trust in mainstream media reaches record lows (completely mystifying, right?), even powerful leftist media bastions are taking a hit. The Washington Post is reportedly cutting 240 employees.

New York Times reporter Ben Mullin posted on X (Twitter) the transcript of what he said was a message from WaPo. “Inbox: Washington Post is reducing its workforce by approximately 240 positions,” he commented. NPR reported that the message was an email from WaPo interim CEO Patty Stonesifer. According to NPR, the staff cuts represent about 10% of WaPo’s staff.

Inbox: Washington Post is reducing its workforce by approximately 240 positions pic.twitter.com/GFVdGZw2pa — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) October 10, 2023

It is interesting in this context to note all the pro-Biden administration propaganda the Washington Post has put out to try and pretend that Americans are not suffering economically and financially and that “Bidenomics” is a rousing success (you and I don’t need to be told that it’s not). For instance, there was this headline from September: “For Manufacturers, Bidenomics Tops Maganomics Every Time.” Or this nauseatingly condescending op-ed from June: “‘Bidenomics’ is transformative. Biden needs to ensure voters know it.” The op-ed, by Jennifer Rubin, began, “President Biden, however, finds himself in an unusual spot: An economic record that has been working far better than most people anticipated but that the electorate doesn’t yet recognize.”

Ah, yes, stupid us. We didn’t realize that working extra jobs, suffering continually increasing inflation as real wages fall, and paying more for gas was actually a major win for us. All hail comrade Biden!

If Mullin is right, and WaPo really is cutting 240 employees, it would be incredibly ironic that the same paper that downplayed or denied the suffering of American workers under Bidenomics is now having to cut hundreds of staff.

”To be clear, we designed this program to reduce our workforce by approximately 240 employees in the hopes of averting more difficult actions such as layoffs — a situation we are united in trying to avoid,” read the WaPo email. “Following this meeting, all eligible employees will be notified by email if their position is included in the program, and they are welcome to consider the package,” the email added. A “voluntary separation package” will be offered during the next few weeks, explained the email, “to reduce our workforce by approximately 240 people across all functions of The Post.”

The WaPo email, as quoted by Mullin, explained further:

This program will offer generous incentives to employees in specific roles where we believe we can reduce costs if work can be assigned more efficiently, where positions do not need to be replaced or where we can otherwise achieve cost savings through a voluntary reduction in our workforce.

One wonders how many “volunteers” WaPo will find on Oct. 11 (when employees will be notified if the program includes them) to be unemployed.

Trust in mainstream media has gone steadily down as Americans realize many journalists are just leftist political propagandists. A February Gallup poll found that half of Americans think national news organizations intend to mislead. And only 23% of respondents agreed that “journalists were acting in the public’s best interests.”

