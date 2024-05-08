Accuser Gives Lurid Details of Alleged Harassment, Assault by Then-Senator Biden

Lefty media is all a-titter over the regime’s latest blatant election interference, paid for by you and me. In yesterday’s gratuitous spectacle, professional skank Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the pooorn name Stormy Daniels, spun a tale of a tawdry interlude with once and future president Donald Trump. As my colleague Victoria Taft has already covered, the NYC Hush Trump trial isn’t a serious criminal proceeding; it’s a political operation designed to smear, humiliate, and damage the front-running candidate.

The Hush Trump Trial (again, h/t to Victoria for the perfect name) is only happening because Democrat operatives in the judicial branch have completely abandoned their ethics and are abusing their power and our money to try to destroy their political opponent with mud, impoverishment, and/or jail — whichever they can get. Republicans, on the other hand, remain too principled to countenance such disgusting behavior. Thus, “President” Joe Biden gets to shuffle about, preening as though he is a much finer person than his opponent, while his party comrades do the dirty work.

But what would it look like if Republicans played by Democrats' rules and waylaid Biden in a courtroom where he had to sit through salacious details of his alleged boorish behavior? After all, if the nation must be subjected to a manipulative skank's gratuitous salacious accusations against Trump during an incredibly momentous election cycle, it seems only fair we also get to read similarly graphic accusations against Biden.

I am but a lowly reporter and cannot provide a corrupt, unethical prosecutor, judge, and jury for this exercise, but I can provide the media component of the operation: a sensational, degrading headline and the alleged details of Biden's sexual harassment and assault of a young woman who worked in his office back when he was a U.S. senator.

For this exercise, we will sweep aside the statute of limitations with a temporary "Adult Survivors of Abuse" act, as New York State did to Trump, so that Biden can be prosecuted in D.C., where he committed the alleged acts. And while our Biden courtroom drama may be imaginary, the (alleged) victim's words are real; all of her statements are taken from an interview she gave to Current Affairs's Katie Halper in March of 2020.

What follows is the transcript from our imaginary lascivious trial of Joe Biden for his sexual harassment and assault of Tara Reade back in 1993.

* * * * *

Tara Reade is sworn in, and the prosecutor begins questioning her.

Prosecutor: Ms. Reade, when was the first time you met then-Senator Biden in person?

Reade: I went out to DC and I interviewed in person [to work as a staff assistant in Biden's office], and when I was there, the scheduler interviewed me, and Joe Biden happened to walk past. He saw me and she introduced me and we were in the inner, kind of alcove office. And he asked me my name. I told him and he said, “Oh, that’s a good Irish name.” And she offered to him, “Hey, she worked as an intern for Leon Panetta.” And he’s like, “Oh, he’s a good guy.” And then he looked back and smiled at me and said, “Hire her.” And the scheduler looked at me and said, “I guess you’re hired.”

Prosecutor: What was it like, working for Sen. Joe Biden?

Reade: I would see him at meetings, and he would basically put his hands on me, put his hands on my shoulder, run his fingers on my neck… He was very handsy with a lot of people. But like I have said in the press before, it made me feel like an inanimate object. I didn’t feel like a person. He didn’t make conversation with me or talk with me or ask me anything relevant. It was just definitely that kind of vibe. So it was uncomfortable.

Prosecutor: Can you give an example of being objectified by the senator?

Reade: I [had been] called into the office, and I was very nervous because I thought I did something wrong. When I walked in, people’s voices were raised. They were arguing. There was a legislative assistant there, a senior aide. She worked on women’s issues, I believe, among other issues. She turned to me and she said, the Senator thinks that you’re pretty and that you have nice legs. And he wants you to serve drinks at this fundraising event. And you don’t have to do that, Tara, you don’t, you know, that’s not part of your job.

And then the scheduler kind of interrupted her in the middle of what she was saying and said whatever she said — I can’t remember everything that was exchanged — but basically everyone kind of looking at me, and I just froze because I didn’t know what to say to anybody. And I was uncomfortable and I knew that no matter what I decided to do, I was gonna either make my immediate supervisor very unhappy or I was going to look bad in the eyes of the legislative assistant. She was sticking up for me, obviously, and didn’t think I should be objectified. So it was a strange position to be in. And I just left.

Prosecutor: So, did you serve drinks at that event?

Reade: I did not… It kind of just went away. I said no, and then when I said no, I sort of got attitude about it.

Prosecutor: Tell us about your interactions with Biden after that.

Reade: I would see him, on and off quite a bit, but wouldn’t necessarily talk with him. He was always breezing out, breezing in with his people that would stay around him, usually the upper-level staff, and they usually kind of kept right with him. But once in a while, I would see him and he would just do that thing that guys do — you know, when they look you up and down and then smile and stuff. It just was obnoxious. I found myself getting more and more withdrawn and timid about speaking out because of the atmosphere. And because the scheduler was so closed down [when it came to] hearing about it. One of the things she said to me was, you know, the Senator likes you. You know, most women would really like that attention. She goes, you know, I don’t understand your attitude, like what is the problem? I definitely started feeling like I just didn’t really belong there. It definitely wasn’t a progressive office. I was told to just do what I was told.

Prosecutor: Tell us about when Senator Biden assaulted you.

Reade: The scheduler called me in and said, I want you to take this to Joe. He wants you to bring it, hurry. And I said, okay. And it was a gym bag. She called it an athletic bag. She said he was down towards the Capitol and “he’ll meet you.” And so I went down and he was at first talking to someone, I could see him at a distance and then they went away.

And then, we were in like the side area. And he just said, Hey, come here, Tara. And then I handed him the thing and he greeted me, he remembered my name. And it was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange, really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing a shirt and a skirt but I wasn’t wearing stockings. It was kind of a hot day. And I was wearing heels and I remember my legs had been hurting from the marble of the Capitol, walking on it. So I remember that kind of stuff. I remember it was kind of an unusually warm day. And I remember he just had me up against the wall and the wall was cold.

It happened all at once. The gym bag, I don’t know where it went. I handed it to him. It was gone and then his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. And then he went down my skirt, but then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers. And he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me. He said several things, I can’t remember everything he said. I remember a couple of things. I remember him saying first before, like as he was doing it, “Do you want to go somewhere else?” And then him saying to me, when I pulled away, when he got finished doing what he was doing and I pulled back and he said, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me.”

Prosecutor: Do you need to take a break, Ms. Reade?

Reade: (looking pale and sniffling) No, thank you. I'm alright.

Prosecutor: Okay, so what happened after that?

Reade: He said, when he had me against the wall after he had done, after I pulled away and he had said, “Hey, c’mon, I heard you liked me?” And I knew he was angry right after [that because] he took his finger, he just pointed at me and he said, “You’re nothing to me.” And then he, he just looked at me and he goes, “You’re nothing, nothing.” And then I must have reacted. And I think he only said it twice, but I just heard the word "nothing," and — and I must’ve reacted because that’s when he took me by the shoulders and he said, you know, you’re okay, you’re fine. You’re okay.…

When it happened, at the time, I really internalized it and felt like it was my fault.… But then afterwards … the thing that I remember most, almost more than the assault itself, was just being told I was nothing. And he was right. That’s how people treated me off the street. And I have no platform. I am no one.

* * * * *

It's a pity Reade couldn't get the time of day when she gave her account — flaky author E. Jean Carroll was awarded nearly $100 million by another politicized NYC jury for the same sort of story. But then, Reade doesn't have deep Democrat pockets behind her effort to speak out — the sort of funding that allows dirty Dems to elevate unprovable rape fantasies from unbalanced women like Carroll or Christine Blasey Ford into internationally viewed legal dramas.

Unlike Carroll and Ford, Reade's story has contemporaneous corroboration. When it happened, she told her brother, a friend, and her mother about the harassment and assault she suffered while working in Biden's office. Video even emerged of a woman identified as Reade's late mother calling into Larry King's CNN show for advice about her daughter's predicament.

So when you see liberals gloating and repeating Clifford's words as though they somehow discredit Trump, you now have a lurid article of your own that you can post as a response.

