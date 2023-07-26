Fact-Checked by Reality: Biden Touts Bidenomics--as Gas Prices Rise and Real Wages Fall

Joe Biden’s latest catchphrase when he’s awake and articulate enough to attempt communicating is “Bidenomics,” which refers to the Biden administration’s supposedly wonderful economic policies. But as gas prices rise, real wages fall, and inflation continues to increase, Biden’s enthusiastic blathering about Bidenomics only shows how totally out of touch the White House messaging is from reality.

For instance, on July 17, Biden’s official presidential Twitter account announced, “Inflation has fallen for twelve months straight, down to 3%. Good jobs and lower costs: That’s Bidenomics in action.” By the way, that’s deceptive phrasing; what really happened is that the rate of increase for inflation slowed. So inflation is still increasing, just at a slightly less rapid rate.

Biden even made the stunning claim that he oversaw an “economic recovery,” which would certainly be news to millions of struggling Americans. He tweeted July 20, “13.2 million new jobs. The strongest economic recovery in the world. It’s no accident. It’s Bidenomics in action.”

The Twitter Community Notes context graph on Biden’s tweet noted, however, “Nearly 10M jobs were from returning to work post-Covid. The US has been lagging behind EU, China, and others. Inflation has been and is still high. Real wages are still low as is job participation.” Biden is just spewing propaganda.

As I noted above, inflation continues to rise, though the rate of increase has allegedly slowed. But while core inflation might be slightly less catastrophic, gas prices have reportedly risen 12 cents just in the last week. If Joe Biden‘s popularity went up as fast as the gas prices are, mainstream media and Democrat politicians would be ecstatic. From MRCTV’s Nick Kangadis:

Well, if you haven’t noticed — and why would you, really — the national average gas price has gone almost 12 cents in the last week alone, with nine of those cents coming in just the last two days, according to AAA. The price of gas had been fluctuating a cent up here and a cent down there for a while now, hovering somewhere around the $3.50/gal. mark. But, a week ago the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.569/gal. and has shot up to Wednesday’s average of $3.687/gal. Tuesday’s price came in at $3.636/gal., which means the price for a single gallon of gas, on average, went up five cents in one day.

While a gallon of gas costs on average a little more than 60 cents less now than at the same time last year, the new rise in price gives the lie to Biden administration propaganda.

Not to mention the fact that real wages have been steadily falling under Biden. Real average weekly wages were reportedly down for the 26th consecutive month as of June. Bidenomics at work!

The corrupt Biden administration might not have to worry about financial difficulties (there’s always the American taxpayer or a foreign source to drain cash from), but we ordinary citizens know how bad the economy is. When we go to fill up our cars and find the price has gone up yet again since our last visit, or when we realize that our budget no longer allows for the food and other necessary purchases it used to, we are aware of the complete failure of “Bidenomics.”

Maybe CNN is convinced by “Bidenomics” propaganda, but most of us know that Biden’s economic boasts are easily fact-checked by reality.