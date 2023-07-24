Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner to Expose Joe Biden’s Involvement

Devon Archer, the former best friend and business partner of Hunter Biden, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee this week.

In his testimony, Archer is expected to reveal that Hunter Biden would include his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in meetings with overseas business partners. According to a report from Miranda Devine at the New York Post, Joe Biden would either be present in person or joining via speakerphone, when Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business associates and potential investors.

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” says Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

Joe Biden has long denied having any involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period,” Biden claimed in 2019.

“I don’t discuss business with my son, and — because I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any — I don’t want to be accused of ‘well you talked with your son, or you talked with your whomever,’” Biden said another time.

Joe Biden repeatedly lied when he said he “never” talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings. Now we know that Biden met with AT LEAST 14 of Hunter’s business associates. pic.twitter.com/dsgnpKDquI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

The forthcoming testimony from Devon Archer will add to the growing pile of evidence that Joe Biden not only discussed Hunter’s business dealings but was actively involved in them.

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner Mykola Zlochevsky needed to speak to Hunter urgently. Soon afterward, the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon, Friday, in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.” He also said words to the effect that the Burisma bigwigs “need our support.”

There are other examples of meetings and calls involving Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. The call with Zlochevsky took place days before Joe Biden went to Kyiv to address the Ukrainian parliament at the same time that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. Joe Biden then infamously threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired — which he was.

Related: The Biden-Burisma Bribe Evidence Is Damning. Here’s Why.

Another one of Hunter’s former business partners, Tony Bobulinski, says that Hunter would put his father on the phone during business meetings.

“I am also aware of other Biden family business associates confirming that Joe would take phone calls from Hunter in the middle of business meetings and would weigh in via speakerphone,” Bobulinski says. “Sitting with Hunter at Chateau Marmont before I first met Joe Biden on May 2, 2017, Hunter was adamant that his father takes his calls at any time, no matter what his lawyers say or with gatekeepers like [former Biden spokesperson] Kate Bedingfield playing interference. The American people don’t fully appreciate yet the key role Joe Biden played in the Biden family’s global influence-peddling… I would equate it to a chairman’s role in a traditional business structure.”