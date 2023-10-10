Hamas Calls on UN for Help Stopping ‘Israeli Aggression’

The heady rush of bloodlust that fueled Hamas terrorists on Saturday has begun to wane now that Israel has hung out the “Open for Business” sign. As Robert reported yesterday, Hamas now wants a truce, even while the dead in Israel are still being buried and people there come to terms with those who were murdered, raped, and taken hostage. As the news cycle continues, every hour brings another story of the atrocities committed by Hamas, which have been cheered by people across the world.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), realizing that it is in over its head and that a truce is probably not forthcoming, is petitioning the United Nations for help in halting what it is calling ‘Israeli aggression.” It goes without saying that had Hamas not attacked defenseless people en masse Saturday, Hamas and the Palestinians would not find themselves where they are today.

On Monday, PA President Mahmoud Abbas placed a phone call to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking for UN intervention in the matter. The Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Abbas was particularly concerned with the Gaza Strip, which is “currently under Israeli threats of cutting off its humanitarian needs such as electricity, water, and food; which are rights guaranteed by international law and legitimacy.”

In addition to asking the UN to provide “international protection” for the Palestinian people, Abbas stated that the only solution to the conflict was, as WAFA put it, “ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital.” The outlet said that Guterres claimed that the UN is making efforts to provide humanitarian aid to those in the Gaza Strip, and is in contact with international parties to stop the “escalation.” In another story, WAFA reported that 849 people have been killed and 4,360 have been injured as a result of “Israeli aggression.”

No one in their right mind rejoices over 849 dead and over 4,000 wounded. But what WAFA ignores, downplays, or excuses — as do protestors, college students, the media, and certain lawmakers — is the scene in Israel on Saturday. What does the UN have to say about the elderly woman burned to death in her home in Israel by Hamas terrorists? What of the people beheaded with garden tools or shot outright? What about the door-to-door wholesale slaughter of innocent people and the abduction of children? Will the UN condemn the people who paraded a young woman’s nude body through the streets or women being marched off to captivity, still bleeding from rape? Will the UN condemn the murder of a woman by Hamas members who then posted the act to Facebook for her family to see? What about the 40 infants that Hamas slaughtered and beheaded? Are those not human rights violations? Is the UN not alarmed by these actions? What happened to “never again?”

Hamas brought war on the Palestinians, and civilians are suffering. No one would deny those civilians relief. But Abbas’s appeal to the UN is an attempt to shift blame for the acts of which he undoubtedly approves. It is an attempt to muddy the waters and shift international opinion in favor of terrorists who behead children. The UN ostensibly wants to render aid. Abbas seems to want military assistance. Let the UN and, for that matter, the world confront and act on the premeditated, animalistic, and frankly demonic acts of Hamas before anything else.