The UN Human Rights Council Can Rot in Hell

Why does the United States still host the United Nations? Why does the United States still fund the United Nations?

There isn’t a good answer to either of these questions. For many years now, the United Nations has proven itself to be a corrupt institution that not only hates Israel but also sides with some of the most evil leaders and countries.

On Monday, days after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack against Israel, killing hundreds and wounding thousands more, The United Nations Human Rights Council held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives “in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.”

On Monday afternoon, the @UN Human Rights Council observed a moment of silence for the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.#HRC54 pic.twitter.com/9cgQDoQAyF — United Nations Human Rights Council | 📍 #HRC54 (@UN_HRC) October 9, 2023

“Let me begin by repeating my utter condemnation of the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza periphery, which have left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in remarks he delivered to the United Nations on Monday. “Sadly, these numbers are expected to rise as the attacks are ongoing and many remain unaccounted for. In addition, over one hundred, possibly more, Israelis — civilians and military — have been reported captured by armed groups, including women, children, and the elderly.”

While this sounds like a good start, don’t be fooled. Guterres soon shifted gears and started blasting Israel for having the audacity to retaliate.

“I am deeply alarmed by reports of over 500 Palestinians — including women and children — killed in Gaza and over 3,000 injured,” he said. “Unfortunately, these numbers are rising by the minute as Israeli operations continue.”

He continued, “While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law. Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target.”

Anti-Israel sentiment is indeed a huge problem within the UN. The United Nations possesses a lack of solidarity with Israel, and it raises the question of whether anyone is willing to address this issue. In 2017, Donald Trump cut $285 million from the United Nations’ 2018 budget after the UN criticized the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. If only we had a true ally of Israel in the White House right now.

The United States needs to hold the United Nations accountable for its corruption and anti-Semitism. This international body isn’t looking out for world peace, security, or democracy, and too many corrupt nations with evil intentions have too much power. If the United Nations won’t reform, we must leave it and take our money with us.

