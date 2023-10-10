Joe Is Asleep, America. You're on Your Own.

Hamas’s attack on Israel should be a wake-up call for Sleepy Joe’s America. Joe Biden, a man whose entire government apparatus has turned domestic political protesters into terrorists but who finances and arms real foreign terrorists, isn’t on your side. A president who applauds releasing criminals early from jails and prisons in America — if they’re even arrested in the first place — isn’t on your side.

If he then leaves America’s back door open to let in millions of strangers freed from the world’s prisons so they can pour into your neighborhood, then he’s really not on your side. A leader who does all of this and tries to keep you from defending yourself — well, you know whose side he’s on. Not yours.

Half of America saw Hamas’s butchery, immediately thought of America’s open back door at the southern border, and bought more ammo. The other half donned their keffiyeh cloth, took selfies for TikTok, or considered making the Palestinian flag their social media avatars.

But a day and a half after Hamas invaded Israel and wantonly butchered babies, mamas, grandmas, and their dogs, all while taking hostages, Official Israel issued a safety statement that Americans should pay attention to. As IDF commandos targeted Gaza in retaliation, the government statement went something like this: yeah, guys, about the gun laws…

Color me embarrassed. I figured any country that had mandatory military service and was surrounded by countries that wish to exterminate them would require its citizens to carry firearms.

Israeli Minister of National Security and Chairman of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, telling Israelis that he’s ordered the Firearms Licensing Department to put it in gear and crank up the gun licensures “in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves.”

It read in part:

The plan will take effect within 24 hours, below are its main points: 1. Any citizen who meets the detailed tests for carrying a private firearm due to self-defense and serving the security forces, and is without a criminal or medical record, will be required to undergo a telephone interview instead of a physical interview, and will be able to receive permission to carry a firearm within a week. (Self-defense tests: residence in an eligible settlement, rifle veterans 07 and above, officers in the rank of lieutenant and above and combatants in the rank of major and above in the IDF and the security forces, service in special units, firefighters, policemen, and workers and volunteers in the rescue forces). 2. Any citizen who received a conditional permit to purchase a firearm and did not purchase a firearm during the year 2023 and the conditional license has expired, will be able to purchase a firearm now without the need to submit another application. The exemption will apply to about 4000 citizens. 3. Any citizen who deposited his weapon in the last six months due to failure to perform refresher training or renewal training, will be able to receive his weapon back. The exemption will apply to about 1800 citizens. 4. In addition, starting next Tuesday, conditional permits to carry firearms will be issued with a permit allowing the purchase of up to 100 bullets instead of 50 today.

In other words, we trust you, Israelis, to defend yourselves. Well, up to 100 bullets worth of self-defense, anyway.

Dash cam footage of people attempting to flee the music festival near Gaza who ended up being killed…#gaza #israel #war #musicfestival pic.twitter.com/YNiwF9Twfm — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 9, 2023

But of course, Joe and his leftists don’t believe that Americans should own firearms besides a “shotgun, buy a shotgun.” His political party has loosed a phalanx of lawfare lawyers to deprive Americans of their right to defend themselves one magazine, one plastic piece, one “scary looking” attachment at a time. They hope to bleed dry the resources of Second Amendment rights groups in lawsuit after lawsuit. They’re not on your side.

I talked with Chuck Michel of the California Rifle and Pistol Association on my Adult in the Room Podcast; he says that Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown organization is bankrolling these efforts to disarm law-abiding Americans.

