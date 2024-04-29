You Love to See It: Left Goes Memes-Out Against 'Genocide Joe' Biden

Stephen Green | 2:31 PM on April 29, 2024
Via Twitter/X, "artist" unknown.

There's nothing like a little blue-on-blue action to really get pulses pounding, and do I ever have some of that for you today.

Some hardcore pro-Palestinian folks (that is to say in this context, pro-Israeli Holocaust II) have taken to social media with memes that take the White House-approved "Dark Brandon" memes and turn them on their head.

Like this particularly unsubtle piece of agitprop for example.

If it weren't for the image's likeness to Presidentish Joe Biden, I'd mistake that for the new villain whatever the next lame Star Wars TV show is on Disney+.

My first thought when these memes started showing up in my timeline was that they were so badly done, so over the top, that they must be part of a right-wing disinformation campaign. Pretty clever if true. But Peter Lombard — whose profile reads "Support animal rights. 🐶🐱🐭🐰🐻🐼 🦌🐝🦊🐮🦁 🐴. Universal Basic Income is the answer. No one should be without health insurance. No one should be homeless." — with his 50,000-plus followers would have to have a cover deeper than the Mariana Trench. 

What the heck is #BlueMaga and how do I get some of whatever Peter is on?

They're on TikTok, too. I was today years old when Cynthia Nelson taught me that Genocide Joe and Bibi Netanyahu will "use a floating pier on the Gaza coast being constructed by the United States to push the Palestinians out of their homeland." 

You can't push people by the thousands out into the ocean without a small floating pier, I guess.

Are people getting dumber, or am I just too sober to be writing this column?

That one is better executed than most, but yeah, I should probably start drinking just to try and catch up with the stupid. And please, please, please don't take anything in this column as a defense of Joe Biden. He remains the worst human being ever to occupy the White House and (after Buchanan and Wilson) probably the third most destructive.

But none of that changes the fact that the best part of the Gaza genocide is that it's the only genocide nobody has to do anything to stop. Because it's entirely made up.

At this point, I'm half convinced that the last thing we want to do is teach America's college youth the truth about Hamas (an actual genocidal organization) and the Israeli Defense Force (which has "implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history"). At this point, I'm half-convinced that these kids will topple "the genocidal Biden regime," and then those of us on the Right will pick up the pieces.

I'll give the next-to-last word to Twitter/X user Aimee Terese.

She makes a good point, but still, color me less-than-convinced that your typical swing voter is going to read "Genocide Joe," and think, "Badass!"

That's because what most people see — right through the memes — is that "senile corrupt cryptkeeper."

But even if you weren't entertained by today's blue-on-blue action, you can at least take comfort in the renewed knowledge that the Left still can't meme.

Recommended: Watch This... If You Dare... If You Can...

Recommended: Watch This... If You Dare... If You Can...

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: HAMAS LEFTISTS

