Lawfare Left Plans to Attack Christian Crisis Pregnancy Centers Like They're Going After Trump

The nation's abortion cartel is trying a new tack to get rid of its biggest competition: moral conscience in the form of Christian crisis pregnancy centers. To do that, they've tapped the help of a George Soros group that brought you the screeching Supreme Court door-banging, anti-Brett Kavanaugh peaceful abortion protesters.

The mob was not allowed to be on the stairs, but they swarmed outside the Supreme Court anyway to intimidate the court in the moments leading to and during #BrettKavanaugh's swearing in. Then later one of their fellow travelers leaked the draft #Dobbs decision.

The Abortion… pic.twitter.com/gTIN74w9gU — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) April 29, 2024

Now they're coming after crisis pregnancy centers with an organized lawfare plan of attack.

The political group that calls itself the "Campaign for Accountability" is now attempting to dragoon several state attorneys general to kill the organizations that are saving babies' lives.

CfA is now actively calling on some top state lawyers to investigate crisis pregnancy centers to see if, you know, they can find some dirt on them. Sound familiar, Trump watchers?

Indeed, CfA is well-versed in this type of lawfare. According to the Capital Research Center, the group took part in legal hit jobs against all manner of conservative groups because that's the job: tie opponents up in court.

[T]he benign-sounding Campaign for Accountability (CfA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that claims to be a “nonpartisan watchdog.” CfA’s accountability campaigns have historically targeted Republican Party politicians for supposed ethics violations. The left-wing litigation-activist group American Oversight represented CfA in its investigative lawsuits against the former Trump-appointed EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. American Oversight’s staff includes alumni from the left-wing hit groups Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and American Bridge 21st Century­.

NBC News reported that the group sent letters alleging that Christian crisis pregnancy centers "gather sensitive and private medical information as part of their appointment scheduling processes," as if having someone's name and phone number is somehow unusual. But, of course, there's far more nefariousness at play here. The group wants the state attorneys general of Washington, Idaho, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to, in NBC's words, "use their investigative power to probe why crisis pregnancy centers are gathering and retaining sensitive medical information and what they do with it." They want to charge these centers with "violating state consumer protection laws" if they can.

If that doesn't work, the lawfare plan then calls on these AGs, their beta-testers for this legal strategy, to look specifically for HIPAA (privacy) regulations to see if they can somehow attack these Christian pro-life centers. This is meant to finish the job that all those firebombings failed to accomplish a couple of years back.

The crisis pregnancy centers say they comply with HIPAA.

The message is unmistakable. Sure would be a shame if anything happened to your volunteer-run, free centers to save babies.

Once a woman sees a baby on an ultrasound, it's a game-changer. When a mother sees the human, the baby, in the womb, she realizes that abortion actually kills a helpless child.





And the Campaign for Accountability, which features another one of David Brock's euphemistic names, needs to kill these clinics before too many women save their babies and start blabbing about it.

In addition to letting women see their babies on ultrasound, many crisis pregnancy centers give women places to stay, financial help, and additional support after the baby is born.

The abortion cartel claims that these crisis pregnancy centers lie to women. NBC wrote, "Many crisis pregnancy centers offer free services, such as pregnancy tests and ultrasound scans, as well as counseling," but "many of them also provide misleading or false information, such as linking abortion to mental illness or infertility" to discourage women from getting abortions.

But NBC reports that "because the centers offer services for free, they are not legally bound by federal health data privacy laws," which the abortion cartel wants to change to put them out of business. So they'll need to change that as well.

The Dobbs decision supplanted both the Casey and Roe abortion decisions and spun the issue back to the states, and the left needs abortion as an election-year talking point.

You'll want to keep an eye on this one. It's already getting traction.







