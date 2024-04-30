The Morning Briefing: Woke Scolds Won't Be Able to Cancel Jerry Seinfeld

Top O' the Briefing

Comedy has been under assault from the Left for quite a while now. There are a variety of reasons for that, a couple of which we'll get to here. Chief among them, of course, is the fact that leftists are inherently miserable people who abhor levity. Oh, they'll insist that isn't the case, but they've got a rather large body of work out there to reference.

I've been writing about this since we were calling the problem "political correctness." Five years ago, I wrote about the fact that "Blazing Saddles" is one of the most brilliant comedies in the history of cinema, but it couldn't get made here in the modern era. We were calling the humorless idiots "Social Justice Warriors" then.

Whatever name we're giving them at the time, they're always the same dour scolds who want to make sure the rest of the world is as fun-challenged as they are.

This past Sunday, I was scrolling through Instagram, which is my happy place on social media. I don't do any politics there, I watch a lot of comedy instead. I came across a clip of Jerry Seinfeld being interviewed by some tool 10 years ago who tried to take the conversation in a woke, "everything is racist" direction, which Seinfeld was having none of. I'd never seen it before, so I forwarded it to some friends.

When I opened Slack on Monday morning, I saw that Matt was writing about Seinfeld's latest bit of railing against the Left:

"Nothing really affects comedy," he said. "People always need it. They need it so badly and they don’t get it. Used to be you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, "Oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘M.A.S.H.’ Is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. Oh, ‘All in the Family’ is on. You just expected there’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight. Well, guess what? Where is it?" Seinfeld said during an appearance on "The New Yorker Radio Hour." And Seinfeld didn’t hold anything back in his criticism of the woke mob, which he blames for ruining comedy. "This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people. When you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups: ‘Here’s our thought about this joke.’ Well, that’s the end of your comedy,” he said. "They move the gates, like in skiing. Culture, the gates are moving. Your job is to be agile and clever enough that wherever they put the gates, I’m gonna make the gate."

I've heard Seinfeld use the ski gates reference before. He really doesn't have to make the gates because the greatest efforts of the woke mob will never be able to cancel Jerry Seinfeld. That's why he's been able to call them out and shut them up for a decade now.

Later in his post, Matt references the old interview I saw on Instagram.

Speaking of sitcoms, the woke lunatics have an obsession with complaining about classic shows. They are particularly fond of trying to shame anyone who has ever enjoyed an episode of "Friends." Six white stars, Chandler and Joey gay jokes...THE HORROR.

The mob really wants to ruin stand-up though, because it's the last bastion of truly free speech in American entertainment. The woke warriors are trying to neuter it with pre-approved subject matter and an ever-growing list of topics that they decree off-limits.

Comics who want more television time sadly cave to the demands. Some have even been shamed into apologizing for old jokes that lefties now consider offensive because none of them understand context.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of us who opt for creative freedom. Even more fortunately, there are still a lot of Americans who enjoy an honest laugh. They're just not in Los Angeles or New York anymore.

If the woke mob succeeds in bending all of stand-up to its will, put a fork in free speech, because it will be done. The woke crazies aren't having as much luck as they'd like though, thanks to the likes of Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Ricky Gervais.

And the aforementioned fine patriots who like to laugh while the world goes made.

Everything Isn't Awful

If Cornholio were a penguin...





SFK of the Day

Campus Protesters Were Prepped for Anti-Semitic Ignorance by K-12 Public Indoctrination Mills

"The reason that Democrats are always pimping getting kids into Pre-K doesn't have anything to do with making sure that they get a head start on reading and writing well. In fact, I'm skeptical of every study that is cited to dupe parents into letting a stranger "teach" their four-year-old children. When I was young, kindergarten wasn't even mandatory. Long before Pre-K and K were a thing, the United States managed to send people to the moon pretty much on a dare from President John F. Kennedy."

Shot of Vodka

You Love to See It: Left Goes Memes-Out Against 'Genocide Joe' Biden

"There's nothing like a little blue-on-blue action to really get pulses pounding, and do I ever have some of that for you today.

Some hardcore pro-Palestinian folks (that is to say in this context, pro-Israeli Holocaust II) have taken to social media with memes that take the White House-approved "Dark Brandon" memes and turn them on their head."

