Outlaw Joe Biden Wants Us to Believe That He Has Been Arrested At Least Twice

To hear Old Joe Biden tell it, in his younger days he was one tough hombre, fearsome enough to face down Corn Pop. He even says he has been on the wrong side of the law more than once and has been arrested at least twice. No, not for anything that had to do with Ashley or Hunter Biden. In Old Joe’s addled recollections, he has been arrested at least twice for standing up for justice and righteousness. Sure, Joe. And you’re fully in charge of your administration, too.

Advertisement

On Friday, Old Joe once again showed how in touch he and his handlers are as he tried again to shore up his standing among the young and the hip by going on the show of a septuagenarian has-been with an audience of an average age of about 72. The superannuated fabulist’s appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” was so disastrous that even the Biden regime propagandists at CNN ran a “Fact Check” about Biden’s claims, a treatment they usually reserve only for Donald Trump and other patriots.

Biden, CNN noted, has told this latest lie more than once: “on Friday,” it reported, the ostensible president “repeated his familiar story about the time he supposedly ‘got arrested’ trying to defend the civil rights of black Americans.” This one has to do with his sainted mother: “As in the past, Biden told the story on Friday while recounting what his mother supposedly said while urging him to accept Barack Obama’s 2008 offer to be his running mate. His mom, he said, did not want him to turn down a man who was vying to become the first black president.”

On Friday, Old Joe told the story in a way that implied that he has always had trouble remembering things, and not just since he has been suffering from dementia: “She said, ‘Joey, let me — remember’ — true story, she said — ‘Remember when they were desegregating Lynnfield, the neighborhood … suburbia — and I told you — and there was a black family moving in and there was — people were down there protesting; I told you not to go down there and you went down, remember that? And you got arrested standing on the porch with a black family? And they brought you back, the police?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I remember that.’”

Advertisement

That’s four “remembers,” three of them from Biden’s mother, directed at the future president. Was the teenage Biden already suffering from memory loss, such that his mother kept having to nag him to remember things? Or have reminders to remember things become such a regular feature of his life as an octogenarian figurehead that his current condition colors the way he sees the past and tells his old familiar lies?

Because that’s what this was: yet another Biden lie. CNN notes that “There is no evidence Biden ever got arrested during a civil rights protest, as The Washington Post and PolitiFact found when they looked into this claim in 2022 — and Biden has at least twice told the story of his supposed presence at this particular Delaware protest without mentioning any arrest, instead claiming that the police merely took him home that day.”

In a version of the story he told Oprah Winfrey during his 2020 non-campaign, Old Joe “said the police escorted him home from the protest because they thought he would get in trouble; he did not say they arrested him.” In that version, his mom doesn’t exhort him to remember what happened even once.

Instead, Biden recounted that he told her: “And there were people protesting and I told you not to go down there and you went down and the police brought you back because you were standing on the step with the black family. You were standing with them. And the police brought you home because they thought you’d get in trouble.” In this version, Biden’s response to his mother is the same as it was in the new version: “Yeah, Mom, I remember that.”

Advertisement

CNN adds that “as the Post and PolitiFact also noted, Biden’s 2017 memoir included an abbreviated version of the story about his mother’s 2008 comments urging him to accept Obama’s running mate offer, but it made no mention of an arrest. No other Biden memoir, either, says he was arrested at such a protest.”

Outlaw Joe has another fanciful arrest story as well. Biden claimed in Feb. 2020 that he had been arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison: “I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” Biden even had the audacity to add a few days later that after Mandela was freed and became president of South Africa, “he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’”

However, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations at that time, Andrew Young, refuted Biden’s claim outright: “There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either.”

Related: Does Biden Even Know He’s Abandoned Israel?

Biden has told so many lies that a sizable book could be written just quoting them all. The motive for this serial dishonesty is almost always immediately clear: Old Joe wants to connect with and impress his audience, and he has developed a longstanding habit of doing so by making up some story to show his identification with them. That’s why he was a black Jewish Puerto Rican child who really wanted to be Polish.

Advertisement

But come on, man! In this age of near-universal dishonesty and deceit, we need honesty from our leaders more than ever, even a doddering, senescent, and corrupt figurehead such as Old Joe. But that is most certainly too much to ask.