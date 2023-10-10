According to KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov, It's Time for a 'Crisis'

Soviet KGB defector Yuri Bezemov’s warnings should never have been ignored, unless our politicians ignored them on purpose. His foreboding prophecy is coming to fruition, and we’d be insane not to take a look at what he said in a landmark interview in 1984.

Advertisement

Bezmenov, living in Canada since 1970, was considered “one of the world’s outstanding experts on the subject of Soviet propaganda and disinformation and active measures,” according to interviewer G. Edward Griffin.

The defector warned us the communists have a long-term, four-pronged plan to conquer America without chambering a bullet. The four stages of the plan are:

Demoralization

Destabilization

Crisis

Normalization

According to Bezmenov, the Soviet commie plan is a “slow process which we call either ideological subversion, active measures, or psychological warfare.” What does that mean? Bevemenov explains:

What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite of the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.

Demoralization

Think of demoralization as brainwashing. The following statement from Bezmenov will explain how your pink-haired, man-bunned brother-in-law has been propagandized and why he refuses to accept proof he is wrong.

They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior.

Once demoralized, the leftist can’t be saved.

As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures, even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it, until he receives a kick in his fat bottom. When a military boot crushes his balls, then he will understand. But not before that. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization.

Advertisement

Bezmenov revealed in his interview that the process of “demoralization” had already been successfully achieved to a great extent — and that was 39 years ago.

Destabilization

The next step, destabilization, takes roughly two to five years to achieve. It involves disrupting our nation’s economy, foreign relations, and our national defense. It’s where I believe we are now.

FACT-O-RAMA! In the two and a half years since Biden took office, inflation has exploded, wars are breaking out across the world, and our Armed Services are at record-low volunteer numbers. Many of our service members left the military rather than get Fauci’s clot-shot. As our enemies’ armies are learning to throw grenades, our military members are studying “gender ideology.” We are even low on ammo.

🚨🚨 We are living through the "Destabilization" phase of our Maoist cultural revolution. It's been planned for years. Yuri Bezmenov explains it 🔊 – All institutions/organizations

– Family infighting

– Society antagonism

– All relations: Teachers/students and… pic.twitter.com/aeb9ntiNcd — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) October 4, 2023

So it appears the commies’ plan to end America is halfway complete. What can we expect next?

Crisis

According to Bezmenov, the crisis phase will take no longer than six weeks. It will involve “a violent change of power, structure, and economy.”

It is unlikely that another nation will swoop in and take control of the United States, though nothing is impossible, considering our nation’s southern border is being deluged with military-aged men from more than one hundred countries. Also, history is full of “it can’t happen here” scenarios that shocked everyone. Jewish Germans never thought their country, a nation of engineering and culture, would kick in their doors and send them to camps. Israeli concert-goers never imagined terrorists would attack them via hang gliders.

Advertisement

A “crisis” may involve violent riots as we saw from 2020 to 2021. Or perhaps a manufactured shortage of food, water, and energy. There may be a handful of “crises” that form one large calamity. The chaos will likely result in another lockdown — you know, to keep us “safe” like last time. Remember: Marxism, like most tyrannies, comes disguised as virtue.

CRISIS-O-RAMA! If the supply chain shuts down — and it’s been reeling since Biden took office — basic necessities may be hard to come by. Most people have enough food to last three to seven days. You may have heard the phrase that people are “nine missed meals away from chaos and anarchy.” It’s true. People won’t sit idly and watch their kids starve to death. First they will offer to buy your food, then they’ll beg for it. When that doesn’t work, they’ll happily hatchet-fight you for your last can of Dinty Moore Beef Stew.

Stocking up on food, water, and ammo isn’t a bad idea.

Normalization

The “normalization” phase isn’t what you think; things won’t get back to normal. Rather, this is the “new normal” stage, which means life as we know it will become wildly different. We’ll have our liberties taken from us, again, for “safety.” You can expect Marshall law until people “behave.”

Advertisement

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Australia, a Western nation, locked up its own people just for standing in a room with someone who knew someone who tested positive for COVID, a virus 99.8% of Aussies would survive.

Food and water will likely be rationed. You can expect to kiss the Second Amendment goodbye. Digital currency will be implemented. Communism will be here to stay.

Related: In 1958 Communists Had 45 Goals to Take Over the U.S. Without Firing a Shot. Here Are the Ones They’ve Already Achieved

If this happens, it is no one’s fault but our own. Many Americans said nothing when leftists fought to push trans ideology and Critical Race Theory to our young children. Some people braggadociously sent their kids to spendy colleges where they were “demoralized” with Marxist ideology. Leftists dutifully surrendered their freedoms for a joke of a virus and the ability to happily virtue-signal their cowardice. Astonishingly, some people actually allowed an untested “vaccine” into their kids’ bodies, though children were almost entirely unaffected by COVID-19, because they thought doing so made them “better” than you and me.

Related: The Commies and Pedos Are Taking Over Our Schools. Now What?

Also, Bezmenov gave us the commies’ playbook back in 1984, ironically, and we ignored him.

You can watch Bezmenov give longer talks here and here. (Spoiler alert: Bezmenov claims Christianity is a key to our victory.) I recommend you watch both of these videos.

Advertisement

If you don’t have the time, at least watch this video below. It’s just under seven minutes long.