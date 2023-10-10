Three Invasions and a Coup — From Weakness to Weakness

American weakness has opened the door to aggressors around the globe. The dam of American strength that has helped hold the balance of power in a troubled world together has broken. The cascade of incompetence under the worst president and worst secretary of state in American history has destroyed peace and tranquility abroad and at home.

As diplomatic historian Thomas A. Bailey said, “You cannot shoot your way a little bit into a war any more than you can go a little bit over Niagara Falls.” And our foreign policy has engendered more than a little shooting at home and abroad.

The main accomplice in setting the table for this disaster is the American media. President Richard Nixon, a foreign policy player at the highest level, was fond of the somewhat exaggerated saying that domestic policy may hurt you, but foreign policy can kill you. So where was the foreign policy debate in the 2020 elections?

The media laughed up their sleeves when the Trump campaign complained that the debate commission dropped foreign policy as a topic in the debate moderated by NBC News’s Kristen Welker. Instead, in covering for Biden’s weakness in this area, it was replaced with these topics: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

Well, you can hide Biden’s incompetence from voters, but journalistic malpractice couldn’t hide it from lawless actors around the globe. The legacy is three invasions and a coup under the watch of Joe Biden and Antony Blinken. While voters often only focus on the policy failures featured in the last headline before an election, serious times call for serious consideration of the full record of American weakness under President Biden.

First is the Taliban coup that toppled Afghanistan. It negated 20 years of American blood and treasure wasted on that benighted land. In our retreat, we lost lives, the lives of our allies, our listening post on China, and billions in weaponry, which, along with drugs and terrorists, has become a lucrative export for the Taliban and an ongoing menace to U.S. policy.

The first invasion is that of the United States itself. By ending border enforcement and outsourcing entry into the U.S. to the criminal cartels that run Mexico, a steady flow of criminals, terrorists, human traffickers, and drug smugglers have been given free entry to help destabilize the United States. In addition to these, millions more have entered the welfare system, costing taxpayers billions.

Even ultra-liberal Mayor Eric Adams of New York City estimated the hundred thousand or so who have flocked to his city are costing him $6 billion. The cartels don’t care, and they don’t pay taxes. America is weak, and they are strong — end of story. As for the terrorists, they are just more pawns on the chess table, ready allies in other invasions.

The second invasion is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Over $100 billion in U.S. aid and military involvement could spark World War III. There are environmental disasters from compromised nuclear plants to sabotaging a gas pipeline, one of the worst environmental disasters in decades. So far, between 500,000 and 600,000 have been killed, not counting the wounded. Would this have happened if there had been strong U.S. leadership and wise diplomacy focused on peace through strength? More concretely, would Putin have invaded if Trump was still in charge?

The third invasion is Hamas and its allies working overtime to not only attack but spark an invasion of Israel. So far, it has just been a cavalcade of senseless violence and stomach-turning brutality. This time it appears it will be civilian non-combattants on both sides who will pay with their lives for this disaster as retaliation follows retaliation. Once again, Biden and Blinken are ready to spring into action after the horses have left the barn. But do they have any leverage to promote peace?

The purpose of a solid foreign policy is to protect American interests, foster peace, and prevent wars that will drag the United States into bloody conflicts. How is that working so far? And will this be the last invasion under Biden and Blinken’s watch? One prays that it is.