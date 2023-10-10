Surprise: Not all Chicagoans Are Thrilled With Sanctuary City Status

In this present day, it should come as no surprise when official policy conflicts with reality, especially in blue states and in particular, blue cities. Who would have thought that the bloom would even fall off the rose in Chicago when it comes to sanctuary city status? Well, probably anyone paying any attention to the situations in sanctuary cities of late.

A new poll by M3 Strategies shows that more people in Chicago are opposed to the sanctuary city policy than the government would like to believe. The firm queried 659 likely voters from different areas of the city. The findings were interesting. For example, support for housing illegal immigrants and the idea that housing them in the Windy City has a positive effect was strongest among young white people on the North and Northwest sides of Chicago. On the other hand, older and minority people in the South and Southeast areas of the city opposed the policy and felt that sanctuary status made the city less safe.

Also of note: the survey said that 67% of Democrats, 74% of women, 79% of blacks, 71% of Hispanics, and 75% of West and Southside voters felt that supporting migrants takes resources away from actual Chicago residents in need. Fifty percent of respondents said that sanctuary city status made Chicago less safe. That number included 55% of the blacks and Hispanics who were polled. Forty-nine percent of white respondents from the North and Northwest sides felt that Chicago should remain a sanctuary city, versus 31% of blacks and 38% of Hispanics. Just the News had a quote from Matthew Podgorski of M3 Strategies.

Whites across Chicago are very much in favor of keeping sanctuary city by about double digit margins. Non-whites, Hispanics, blacks, and others, are overwhelmingly in favor of ending sanctuary cities. Black Chicagoans, plus 20% ending sanctuary city. (sic)

Here is a key takeaway: according to the poll, two-thirds of the respondents said that the federal government should take action at the border, which could include “limiting the number of migrants who can enter the U.S.”

It should be fairly obvious even to the casual observer why young, white people in the Northwest parts of the city are in favor of sanctuary city status. Those are the more affluent areas of the city, and the effects of the policy are not felt in those places. It is classic left-wing displacement dysfunction. Light the virtue signal, put a sign in your yard, have a cup of fair trade coffee, and let someone else work out the details.

But affluent white suburbanites are not the only ones fighting to keep stupidity alive. On Friday, Chicago Mayor Brand Johnson offered a bizarre take on the situation. He opined that the frustration over the issue of sanctuary city status was just part of the frustration over the lack of progress made on other problems. He added, “If people weren’t complaining, you could come to the conclusion that they didn’t expect much from us.”

So you aren’t doing much, and people are upset that you aren’t doing much and don’t like what you are doing. And that is a good sign? It’s a theory only a progressive could love. Or even understand.