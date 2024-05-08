WaPo Carries Water for Biden on Border Crisis, Spills Most of It

Joe Biden's tenure in the Oval Office has been such an unmitigated disaster that, if you ask 20 random people to name his biggest vulnerability this election year, you might very well get 20 different answers.

I've maintained all along that the humanitarian and national security crisis that Biden's policies have created along our border with Mexico is where every Republican running for office this year should be hitting the Democrats. The down-ballot Dems can't hide from the guy at the top, after all. The former and potentially future President of the United States doesn't have to be reminded of that, of course. Donald Trump has never been shy about mentioning the Democrats' border policy failures.

I suspect that, deep in where their hearts should be, Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media also believe that the border is President LOLEightyonemillion's weakest flank to defend for November.

In the last few months, I've seen and written about some ridiculous spin on Biden's open borders, like this Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week column I wrote at the end of February.

We know that the Dems' MSM false narrative machine has to kick into overdrive about border issues, and it looks like that may be about to happen.

WaPo hack Catherine Rampell just published a new Op-Ed with the headline: "GOP talking points are out of date. Border crossings have plummeted." Sure, Toots, let's take a look at that.

The Washington Post:

Psst. Have you heard? Illegal border crossings are down. Way down. From the last four months of 2023 to the first four months of 2024, illegal crossings at the U.S. southwestern border fell a whopping 40 percent, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Such crossings usually rise in the early months of a calendar year, as the weather warms, so this number might even understate the turnaround. Two takeaways from this development: First, the standard GOP (and media) talking points about the “border crisis” are woefully out of date. Second: Anyone who cares about border security should support a presidential candidate with (ahem) good diplomatic relationships.

If there is a professional cherry pickers' union, Rampell should be its president.

"From the last four months of 2023" is the key there. The final quarter of 2023 featured a record number of migrant encounters, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection likes to call them. December of last year saw the highest monthly total of migrant encounters on record. That 40 percent decline doesn't look nearly as "Yay, Joe Biden!" once the context is added. In fact, encounters for January and February of this year were higher than for the same period in 2023.

Rampell might want to cool off the crazy eyes fangirl vibe just a bit.

This is a classic leftist ploy. They'll pat themselves on the back for applying a tourniquet to a bleeding man whose leg they cut off in the first place.

Rampell's contention that the GOP border crisis talking points are "woefully out of date" blows up all over the place just when you realize that the relative comparison points she's using are garbage.

Here's the thing about the Republican border talking points, though: they're not talking points. The crisis is very real and hasn't "Poofed!" out of existence just because things don't suck as much right now as they did a few months ago. Also, when we on the Right talk about the crisis, we're not merely talking about the number of crossings. The real bad stuff happens after they get here.

Grayson wrote last week about yet another murder committed in the United States by someone who shouldn't have been here in the first place. We've seen blue cities like Chicago and New York complain about the financial burden that the influx of legal migrants and illegal immigrants has placed on them.

That stuff doesn't go away just because there was a statistical shift that only looks good if presented out of context. Rampell goes on to paint a picture of all of her cherry-picked border numbers goodness being the result of Joe Biden's masterful statesmanship.

Yes, that Joe Biden.

The border situation is one that the professional masters of make-believe in the mainstream media are going to find almost impossible to make look good. They'll keep trying though.

Biden and his handlers, unfortunately, will keep not having a grip on the situation at all.

Biden and his handlers, unfortunately, will keep not having a grip on the situation at all.