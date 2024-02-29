Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Open Borders Because Ohtani or Something

Full disclosure: The object of our derision for this column was actually published last week. My travel schedule got in the way last week and I didn't do the Meltdown column. I didn't want to leave this one behind without giving it any scorn.

Advertisement

I came across this one whilst enjoying a pricey airport bar IPA. As I had been away from home for eight weeks, I wasn't in much of a mood for keeping a cap on my beer spending for the travel day back to my beloved desert. OK, I am really never much in the mood for that. Anyway, even though I had the day off and was very much enjoying my high-priced day drinking, I kind of wished I could have gotten to writing about it immediately mostly because it was one of the weirdest things that I had read in several weeks.

And I read a lot of weird stuff in the lefty press.

A couple of things stood out about the article (which I swear we'll get to in a moment). Over the years, I have seen countless tortured logic justifications for their insane policies from the open borders crowd. It's almost becoming like their climate change arguments — they can twist almost anything and claim that it fits their narrative. This is, of course, the intended by-product of their relentless assault on absolute truths. This week's "winning" Op-Ed takes the storytelling to a new level.

The other big, weird thing about this article is that it's a meltdown over Trump that never mentions Trump by name. These anti-Trump opinion pieces are usually written by people who seem to think that incessant repetition of Trump's name will have some sort of hypnotic effect and win people over to their side.

Advertisement

We should probably get around to the article itself, which was written by a poet and essayist named Jaswinder Bolina.

The Washington Post:

As a former president of the United States excoriates immigrants for “poisoning the blood” of our country, as the governors of Texas and my current home state of Florida bus and fly migrants to points north — including my hometown, Chicago — my thoughts turn to baseball.

Bolina establishes his mindless lapdog cred by leading off with a DNC-approved talking point that I shredded more than a few times in the first few weeks of this column. We immediately know that he's scowling, diapered, and primed to vomit a thousand or so words of nonsense onto the page.

He then muses about many of the coveted free agents in Major League Baseball this past offseason. After a couple of paragraphs, I began wondering if I might be in the sports section.

Then he jumps off the high dive into a pool of illogic:

While that inhospitable bunch has been villainizing migrants and refugees as a strain on U.S. resources, I have been marveling at how much foreign-born players have enlivened (and enriched) baseball in recent decades. Far from being poisoned, the sport has been rejuvenated by infusions of immigrants from Ohtani to Soto to Ronald Acuña Jr., Yordan Álvarez, Ha-Seong Kim, the Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki and so many others.

Advertisement

After this, Bolina descends into an apples and oranges comparison that doesn't even have apples and oranges. It's like comparing a lunar lander to a capybara liver.

Most of MLB's foreign nationals are not immigrants, they're here legally on work visas. Given that, his premise wastes no time in falling apart. It's always important to remember that leftists are always making a pitch for open borders illegal immigration all the while pretending that they're just talking about those here legally.

Relevant: No, Really — WaPo Says Biden's Border Invasion Has the Economy 'Roaring'

Professional athletes in Western countries occupy such rarefied air that it's nigh on impossible to compare them to anyone who's not a professional athlete. Case in point: The average salary in Major League Baseball is $4.5 million. Those guys aren't spending their time off kicking back at the cul-de-sac barbecue, having a beer with their neighbor Ted who works at AutoZone. Ted is a cool guy and all, but he won't be using Shohei Ohtani's pool.

Bolina continues to work in as many tired anti-Trump talking points as he can. It's easy to imagine him saying the words out loud as types them, spraying saliva all over his computer. He even manages to get in some perfunctory leftist complaining about baseball's "startlingly racist past."

Advertisement

My understanding of the leftist rule book is that approval or enjoyment of anything modern that has a racist past means that the one doing the approving or enjoying is, in fact, racist. Leftist logic dictates that Jaswinder Bolina is essentially a Klansman.

In conclusion, Bolina is a TDS lunatic of the first order. I do, however, have to give him credit for writing such a lengthy Trump meltdown without actually using the word "Nazi."