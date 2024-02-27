No, Really — WaPo Says Biden's Border Invasion Has the Economy 'Roaring'

Because writing about media bias is one of my main functions here, my workday morning news perusal always begins with The New York Times and The Washington Post. I'm inundated with more water-carrying for the Democrats in the name of journalism before noon my time than most people will experience in a year. For the most part, I am immune to the fantastical rewriting of reality that MSM hacks do in service of the Democratic National Committee.

Then on Tuesday morning, I came across this headline in The Washington Post: "The economy is roaring. Immigration is a key reason."

I immediately wondered if I might be concussed.

Upon further review, I had no head injuries, and I hadn't touched a drop of booze since last Friday, so I was indeed reading the headline correctly. Sorry, Burger King, there's a new Home of the Whopper.

Last fall, I began reminding readers that the MSM Biden bias was going to have to be at least three times stronger than it was in 2020 to get the slurring idiot in the White House reelected. They created a fictional Joe Biden out of whole cloth back then. He's become such a mess that they are now creating a fictional version of their fictional version. They aren't even pretending that the real Joe Biden is right in front of our eyes.

The cheerleading for the economy is to be expected. It's a kitchen table issue that they hope they can hide somewhere in a cluttered pantry. Over at The New York Times, Paul Krugman writes an almost weekly column telling readers not to believe their lying household budgets and dwindling savings accounts. His most recent effort has a headline that almost rivals the one we're discussing today: "Bidenomics Is Still Working Very Well."

Still!

I'm so full of "I can't even" that I just can't even.

The WaPo headline goes for biased broke by lying about President LOLEightyonemillion's two greatest policy failure vulnerabilities. And they've got "experts" to help them prove that the reality we're all awash in isn't real at all.

The writers know what they're doing. This article is a veritable avalanche of confirmation bias-fueled statistics and quotes from the aforementioned "experts."

Here is the only quote I'll offer from WaPo's hot mess of a propaganda piece:

There isn’t much data on how many of the new immigrants in recent years were documented versus undocumented. But estimates from the Pew Research Center last fall showed that undocumented immigrants made up 22 percent of the total foreign-born U.S. population in 2021. That’s down compared to previous decades: Between 2007 and 2021, the undocumented population fell by 14 percent, Pew found. Meanwhile, the legal immigrant population grew by 29 percent.

By their own admission, the data to support their efforts to dodge the questions about illegals is lacking but, hey, they're going to tell everyone to just calm the hell down.

The article focuses mostly on immigrants filling shortages in the labor market. Many in the mainstream media bubble don't understand that that isn't always a positive thing in flyover country.

The preponderance of statistics and expert quotes are, in theory, there to bolster the premise of the piece. The bigger purpose that they serve in this yeoman's effort of bias, however, is to distract from what is not being mentioned, which is what is happening with the border situation right now.

The authors don't mention the inconvenient fact that record numbers of people are crushing the border and have been for months. The numbers are so overwhelming that the government is scrambling to keep tabs on as many as they can by putting them up in hotels on the taxpayer's dime.

This immigration isn't much of a boon to state and local economies. We continually cover stories here about the financial strain that the "immigrants" are placing on states and cities all over America, like this recent one that Catherine wrote.

Even if, as the authors posit, the economy is "roaring," because of the "immigrants," it's only in one area. The southern border crisis is dragging the economy down in many ways. The "Rah! Rah!" in this article is akin to celebrating a $5000 bonus check on the same day that your mechanic tells you that your car needs $7000 worth of work to get back on the road again.

The authors are to be commended for one thing though: they inspired an editor to write the most in-the-tank Dem-biased headline I have ever read in over 20 years of writing about this stuff.

Gold star on the participation trophy if they came up with it themselves.