Not for Teacher: Hunter Biden Purloined Daughter's College Fund for Hookers and Blow

It’s time to dust off that old “World’s Greatest Dad” coffee mug and present it to Hunter Biden. According to UK’s Daily Mail, America’s first crackhead son swiped a cool $20,000 from his youngest daughter Maisy’s college fund after his bank informed him his account was down to a whopping 44 cents.

Wells Fargo sent Hunter an email on Dec. 17, 2018, telling him that he was broke. He replied by informing the bank to transfer $20,000 from his daughter’s college fund, with a rambling note that read “liquidate what you can” followed “Live [love] you both.”

“Can I transfer 20k from Maisy 528 account to personal account,” the email reads. “With the understanding there will be penalties if at all possible to begin with? LMK ASAP. RHB.”

The financial snafu came during Maisy’s last year of high school and weeks after the Biden family tried to spring an intervention on Hunter over his drug abuse. He promised to return to rehab but chose instead to check into a hotel and puff on his crack pipe, according to his preposterously-titled autobiography, “Beautiful Things.” He also spent some of the money on sex webcam services and a payment on his Porsche.

An email from Hunter’s then-assistant Katie Dodge just 11 days later informed him that he had a lot of bills to pay, including:

$27,945 tuition bill for the University of Pennsylvania, believed to be for his oldest daughter, Naomi

$1,700 for his Porsche 911

$4,244.70 tuition bill for Maisy’s private high school

$3,000 for Dodge’s paycheck

$1,000 for another employee.

Hunter snottily responded to Dodge’s email by telling her to pay for his Porsche and his health insurance. He said he’d pay the tuition when the “time comes.” He also told Dodge that she would only be getting half her paycheck. Then Hunter got even snippier.

“If you haven’t noticed Katie my business partner is now a prisoner on death row in China,” the email reads, referring to his Chinese communist-linked partner Ye Jianming of CEFC China Energy.

DADDY-O-RAMA! Hunter chose to spend the $20,000 on drugs, hookers, webcams, his car, and his insurance rather than his daughters. He even stiffed his assistant of 50% of her paycheck.

An IRS investigation into Hunter would prove that he never paid taxes on the $20,000 and appears to have swiped another $39,820 from an education fund in 2019. Hunter is also accused of spending money on sex clubs and hookers and reporting them as “business expenses,” including thousands of dollars spent on Russian trollops. Records indicate that Hunter spent roughly $30,000 on trumpets in just five months.