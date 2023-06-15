The Morning Briefing: GOP Squish Caucus Saves Evil Adam Schiff From Being Censured

Top O’ the Briefing

Good news today gang — we’re not leading with Trump or Pride. In fact, we get to return to a topic that unites us all: going off on the idiot squish Republicans who aid and abet the Democrats’ efforts to destroy the country. You know, the gang that takes the line, “With friends like these, who needs enemies?” as a personal challenge.

It would seem that now would be a great time to work at a little unity in the Republican party. Not a hive mind like Democrats, but a force united against a determined enemy.

That makes sense though, and there are occasions when the Republicans in Washington don’t have a lot of that.

Matt’s early story yesterday sets the table:

Between the Mueller report and the Durham report, it’s indisputable that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) abused his position as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee by repeatedly making false claims that Trump colluded with Russia, including claims that he personally saw conclusive evidence proving it occurred. Well, accountability may be coming to Schiff very soon. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) submitted a resolution to censure Schiff. The resolution highlights a series of allegations against Schiff, accusing him of abusing his position as ranking member and Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) by repeatedly citing nonexistent evidence of collusion. The resolution also accuses Schiff of intentionally deceiving the committee, Congress, and the public with these lies, which contributed to the rights and civil liberties of Carter Page being violated. Additionally, it says Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to initiate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then exploited for political gain and fundraising.

I would just like to note that Rep. Luna isn’t suffering from any bouts of squishitis. More like her, please. Then again, she’s new, and Swamp disease sometimes gets to the best of them.

A vote by a Republican to censure Schiff seems like a no-brainer, right? RIGHT?!?!?

The razor-thin Red Trickle Republican House majority has held together fairly well thus far. Yesterday, that went down the toilet. My colleague Bonchie has the story over at RedState in a post with the headline Resolution to Censure Adam Schiff Fails Because Republicans Can’t Do Anything Right:

Are you ready for another round of failure theater? A resolution put forth by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to censure Adam Schiff failed on Wednesday after 20 Republicans joined with Democrats to kill it. The names of those who defected are listed below along with another oddity, which was Rep. George Santos voting present despite putting out a video earlier in the day urging members to vote in favor of the measure. Four other Republicans did not vote or were not present to vote.

This bears repeating: I swear that there are some Republicans in Congress who are determined to get the party into permanent minority status. As long as they have preferred tables at the Capitol Hill Club while the country burns, they don’t care much what the Democrats have done or are doing. They’re just as guilty.

A disappointing surprise among the 20 defectors was Arizona freshman congressman Juan Ciscomani. Ciscomani barely won his election last year. What he was thinking is unclear. He can’t possibly believe that some southern Arizona Democrats might switch teams for him when he comes up for reelection. He also campaigned on a promise of never hiding from his votes. As of the time I’m writing this, neither Ciscomani nor his office have made a statement explaining his reasoning behind this decision.

Even if the Republicans who voted to kill the resolution did so because they think a censure vote is only so much grandstanding, Adam Schiff deserves to be called out frequently and loudly. He is the embodiment of Trump Derangement Syndrome evil and deserves to be publicly embarrassed by the GOP as often as possible.

There is no excuse whatsoever for passing on an opportunity to shame Schiff, no matter how symbolic it is (which Luna’s resolution isn’t).

The good news, as our sister site Twitchy reports, is that Rep. Luna isn’t done with Schiff yet:

20 Republicans voted w/ Dems to stop the ethics investigation, censure, & fine of Adam Schiff. So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation. See you next week Adam. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 14, 2023

That’s a nice subtle dig at the 20 turncoats, saying that they didn’t read it well. They’re weak and they’re dumb.

Maybe they can get some reading lessons by next week.

Everything Isn’t Awful

