By Stephen Green 7:20 PM on June 14, 2023
THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kevin Downey Jr.

More than a thousand years ago, high in the Andes, a phrase in the local language that sounded exactly like “five o’clock somewhere” was an incantation used by shamans to ward off evil spirits.

In modern America, “Five O’Clock Somewhere” is a chance to get together with good friends and imbibe tasty spirits.

Times change, sometimes for the better.

See you Thursday at 4 — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

P.P.S. Remember, we’re taking Friday off so Producer Jim can build his Giant Death Robot or whatever it is he has scheduled. We’ll see you next on Monday, same bat-time, same bat-channel.

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
