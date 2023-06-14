Is This Proof the Trump Indictment Is a Scam?

As soon as the federal indictment of President Trump was unsealed, we were treated to stories featuring photos of “boxes of documents” stored in various rooms at Mar-a-Lago — including boxes in places like on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom, and even in a bathroom:

Like the photos from the raid showing classified documents splayed out on the floor, these photos created a certain impression with the public. Just look at how many boxes there are! Look where they were put! Dozens of boxes all over the place, where anyone could get them.

But as Newsmax host Greg Kelly pointed out, it’s “a scam” that’s poisoning the public’s perception of Donald Trump in this case. Why? Because, as Kelly noted, the actual number of classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago could fit into one single box, with ample room to spare.

“You don’t have to be a lawyer to look at this and know that it’s a scam,” Kelly said. “Number one, in that indictment, they put some pictures in the indictment to scare us. Ooh, look at all these boxes. The classified documents in the boxes. These pictures are actually in the indictment, and there are dozens and dozens of boxes.”

He continued, “So I went through the indictment and saw that how many documents, classified documents, did the FBI actually recover? 102.”

Kelly then pulled out a box like the ones in the photos. “So, everybody, I got a box right here, alright? This is one box.” He then showed an intact full ream of paper — 500 pages — plus another 100 sheets of loose pages to represent the actual classified documents that were found. They didn’t even come close to filling a single box. Kelly then asked why the photos of these boxes were in the indictment and given endless coverage in the media.

“Why? Because they want to put it in everybody’s head, potential jurors’ heads, that this stuff is full of classified material. It’s not.”

