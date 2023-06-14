Tucker Carlson on Trump Indictment: The ‘Destruction of Our Democracy'

Last week, Tucker Carlson debuted his new show, Tucker on Twitter. That premiere episode has accumulated an impressive 116 million views. Despite receiving a cease-and-desist order from Fox News, he’s continued to produce his new show. In the latest episode, posted on Tuesday evening, Carlson discussed the federal indictment of President Trump and the implications it has on our country.

“The Biden administration arrested Donald Trump this afternoon,” he began. “They had him arraigned and fingerprinted in the Miami courthouse, like the accused felon he now technically is. These were the first steps in a process that is designed to put Donald Trump behind bars for the rest of his life. Cable news carried every moment of it live. ‘It’s unprecedented,’ they told us with what looked like shock. But they weren’t shocked; they knew this was coming. Everyone who’s paid attention knew…what just happened was always going to happen.”

Tucker then explained that Trump’s arrest was inevitable since Feb. 16, 2016. Why that date? That is when, Tucker says, Trump made an enemy of the federal government by condemning its penchant for warfare. As Tucker explained, wars tend to happen regularly, typically achieving support from both sides of the aisle, at first, and only after a suitable period of time has passed do some politicians realize the error of their ways, and maybe offer a meaningless pseudo-apology. Trump’s outsider status meant that he could easily disregard this rule, and during the Republican primary debate in Greenville, S.C., he railed against the Iraq War.

“We should have never been in Iraq,” Trump said during that debate. “We have destabilized the Middle East. They lied, they said there were weapons of mass destruction, there were none — and they knew there were none.”

As Tucker noted, by the time Trump said this, many Republican primary voters had already reached the same conclusion. But by saying that everyone knew there weren’t weapons of mass destruction, Trump “sealed his fate” because such an accusation implicated too many on both sides of the aisle. That is why, Carlson explains, even former Trump allies are coming out against him over the classified documents. He cited Trump’s former CIA director and secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who claimed he feared for the safety of our military because Trump had classified documents.

“What a lie that is,” Tucker said. “Mike Pompeo knows that’s a lie. He spent his entire life in Washington. Washington is a city where internal memos about Labor Day are classified because everything is classified. Your government has classified more than a billion federal documents — most of them boring and pointless and a danger to no one — and locked them away in secret where you can’t see them because you may be an American citizen, but not really, and therefore you don’t have the necessary clearances to know what’s going on.”

“And by the way, none of this is done in order to make America safer,” Tucker pointed out, “any more than COVID restrictions were designed to keep you healthy.”

Tucker continued, “The prosecution of Donald Trump is transparently political. He’s literally Joe Biden’s main political opponent. He’s pulling over 60% among Republican voters right now. So Joe Biden is doing what no president has ever dared to do: He’s using law enforcement to lock up his chief rival — that’s happening right now, anyone who denies this happening is lying to you — but actually, it’s worse than that. Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political, it’s ideological. Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in this country. Criticize our wars and you’re disqualified. If you keep it up, we’ll send you to prison. That’s the message Washington is sending.”

Trump continued, “Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy with an actual shot at becoming president who dissents from Washington’s long-standing pointless war agenda. And for that — that one fact — they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him.”

This, Tucker notes, is the “destruction of our democracy,” and it should trouble everyone, regardless of whether they support Trump or hate him.

“The destruction of that should keep you up at night,” Tucker said. “Yes, Donald Trump was a flawed man, but his sins are minor compared to those of his persecutors. In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs. We can only choose our principles, and America’s are at stake.”

Ep. 3 America's principles are at stake pic.twitter.com/eJNSUVvvqY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2023

