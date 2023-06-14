Disgraceful: The Left's Trumped-up Charges Damage More Than Donald J. Trump

If you are anything like me, you’re probably feeling disgusted and frustrated with the current state of our republic. Recently we’ve watched as the election process has been criminalized and the American justice system has been blatantly weaponized. Today a new historic low occurred in a Miami courtroom as former U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, was indicted on 37 federal charges.

In case you missed Tuesday’s politically-motivated Leftist circus, PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard reported here that “Trump’s attorney entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of the former president.” The federal charges were “related to the retention of classified documents” that were found in Trump’s possession after he left the presidency.

Yes, that’s right: our former president had his heretofore acceptable activities criminalized even though he broke no known law and every president since George Washington has likely done the same thing — including the sitting U.S. President, Joseph Robinette Biden.

The actions of the Biden administration should worry and infuriate all Americans — not just Republicans. No matter which party is in charge, the dangerous precedent has now been set, allowing for the indictment of political rivals. The weaponization of the justice system by the Biden administration will without a doubt affect the re-election campaign of the leading GOP candidate for president of the United States as well as the entire election process itself. This destructive precedent will do nothing but deepen the divide between the Left and Right as well as between We The People and the federal government. We are, in fact, witnessing the destruction of America and the American way of life.

As we know, none of this is really about Trump. Trump is merely a stand-in for you and me. We’re the last obstacle in the way of our Leftist overlords and their unquenchable lust for absolute power, and they mean for us to be demoralized, frustrated, and angry over it. It’s intended as a giant slap in the face of American voters. As Tucker Carlson put it on Tuesday’s “Tucker on Twitter,” what the Left is doing now “isn’t just political, it’s ideological … Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in today’s America.” So what does that mean for some in the GOP who “find Trump tiresome and embarrassing?” Tucker asked. It means another round of election chaos in 2024. For the true believers, it will most certainly harden their resolve to vote for Trump no matter the cost. For others, it will be proof he shouldn’t be re-elected. And for others still, it will either completely turn them off from voting or drive them to one of the other less viable candidates. And since “Trump is the only viable candidate who is against the perpetual war machine” of the Left, that chaos and division have been the aim of the Left all along.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media and its sycophants on social media could hardly contain their glee. The whole surreal spectacle of a former U.S. president being hauled into court over trumped-up charges under dubious and precarious legal circumstances wasn’t worrisome to the Left at all. To them, it mattered not one iota if Orange Man Bad had committed a single crime let alone had the intent to commit one in the first place. All that mattered was the possibility of a revenge-filled gotcha moment and a perp walk that would lead to public humiliation and the possible end of his run for re-election or his loss in 2024, or even more delicious, his death behind bars.

For the Right, Tuesday was nothing more than the continuation of the Left’s incessant and pathetic attacks against a former president whom they despise with the heat of a thousand suns. The Left is trying to damage us beyond repair, but ultimately, it’s so much more than that. What they did in Miami Tuesday was both the death knell of the America we know and love and her clarion call to save her. As Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls,” and the question is: will we stand for freedom?

THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated. — Thomas Paine, The American Crisis No. 1

The Left is playing a dangerous game here and it’s up to us not to be baited into angry, senseless violence, but it is time to stand up. It’s time to speak out. Even though we’re disgusted and angry, we must fight the tyranny of the Left because, as Paine wrote, “…when nothing but hope and virtue could survive,… the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.” We must repulse the Left as it fights for tyranny. We must fight not as angry “mostly peaceful” mobs, as the Left does, but as relentless agents of freedom. It’s time to use the legal system against the Left in districts with red attorney generals. It’s time to protect our elections by working at the polls and balloting stations. It’s time to stop taking silence and ‘no’ for answers from our public servants. It’s time to let the Left know that while they may hold the reins of power for now, they won’t always.

We didn’t make the rules, they did, and the damage they’ve caused Trump and America will be their demise as we make sure they own that damage.