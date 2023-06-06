BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Launches New Show

In late April, Tucker Carlson was abruptly taken off the air by Fox News. The news came less than a week after Fox News settled Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation claim by agreeing to pay $787.5 million.

Carlson broke his silence days later in a video statement posted to Twitter, in which he lambasted the mainstream media and efforts to silence debate. He didn’t mention Fox News or what had happened specifically, but told viewers, “See you soon.”

In early May, he revealed his plans to relaunch his show on Twitter.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson pointed out. “The last big one remaining in the world — the only one — is Twitter, where we are now.”

Tucker then promised that “a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years” would be coming to Twitter.

The first episode of his new show, Tucker on Twitter, was posted Tuesday night. It features a ten-minute-long monologue, discussing various issues from the past few days. In it, Carlson expressed his belief that American citizens may be the least informed people in the world.

“Your average yak herder in Tajikistan knows who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. It’s obvious,” he mused. “Does he thinks some skinny dude in a dress is actually a girl? Come on. That idea would never occur to him. You’ve got to be lied to at full volume over a period of years in order to reach conclusions like that. And of course, we have been. The media lie — they do — but mostly, they just ignore the stories that matter. What’s happened to the hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars we’ve sent to Ukraine? No clue. Who organized those BLM riots three years ago? No one’s gotten to the bottom of that. What exactly happened on 9-11? Well, it’s still classified. How did Jeffrey Epstein make all that money? How did he die? How about JFK? And so endlessly on.”

“Not only are the media not interested in any of this, they are actively hostile to anybody who is in journalism,” Carlson asserted. “Curiosity is the gravest crime.”

According to Carlson, the reason our country seems so dysfunctional is that nobody knows what’s really happening. “A small group of people control access to all relevant information, and the rest of us don’t know,” he said and cited the excessive classifying of documents by the government to keep them out of the public eye.

“At this point, we can’t possibly know what our leaders are doing. We’re not allowed to know. By definition, that is not a democracy, yet it’s fine with the media, said Carlson. “Secrecy is a powerful tool of control. ‘Stop asking how we got so rich, here’s another story about racism, go eat each other!’ That’s the program. That’s how most of us now live here in the United States: manipulated by lies, silenced by taboos. It is unhealthy and it’s dehumanizing, and we’re tired of it.”

Carlson ended the segment by explaining his decision to take his show to Twitter, saying he hopes it will be “the shortwave radio under the blankets,” but pointed out that there’s no guarantee he’ll stay there.

“We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave,” he promised. “But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here. We’ll be back with much more very soon.”

