The Morning Briefing: The Tucker/Twitter Alliance Is the Best Liberal Tears Generator Since Trump's Election

Well, that escalated quickly.

It’s only been a couple of days since we last led with Tucker Carlson but — hey — the guy is a newsmaker. And he tends to get under the skin of a lot of people whose skin should be gotten under.

He’s also a much more entertaining subject than Hunter Biden, Ukraine, or Dianne Feinstein’s shingles.

The speculation about what Tucker Carlson would do in his post-Fox News incarnation was all over the place. As recently as two days ago, it looked like whatever he wanted to do might be delayed by contractual snarls with FNC. That made Tucker’s announcement on Tuesday all the more surprising.

Matt covered it for us:

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We’ll bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have without it. You have no others. See you soon.”

This is an extremely interesting move from a new media standpoint. Twitter is fairly new to the long-form video arena. Some may say it’s a little too new for the likes of Carlson. Maybe that was the attraction. He’s got a chance to flex and continue his success on a platform that most people weren’t even aware was doing videos. Imagine the screeching at MSNBC when they get beaten by Tucker’s Twitter ratings.

Even with Carlson’s strong brand, this is quite the roll of the dice. It’s a safe bet that a good chunk of his FNC audience isn’t on Twitter. Some are sure to follow but let us not forget that many Fox News regular viewers skew older. A good friend of mine told me that her grandfather wouldn’t be watching Tucker on Twitter. Nor will my mother.

Perhaps Carlson is just looking for something different. No doubt he and Elon Musk have something cooked up that Tucker didn’t mention in his tease.

The alliance of Carlson and Musk is what makes this pure entertainment though. Donald Trump is the only person who can trigger the lefties more these days. They’ve been celebrating since Tucker left Fox News and hoping that, if he couldn’t be sidelined forever, it would at least last for a while. Now he’s not only reemerging quickly, he’s doing it on the platform that they’re still rending their garments over having lost control of.

Thanks to Carlson, Twitter has now become a two-headed monster that the delicate fascist progs will be seeing in their dreams for a long time and it’s delicious.

Victoria writes that the sad little leftists at Media Matters for America are in diaper-filling mode now that Tucker and Musk are plotting to keep the truth alive.

A year ago, the American left was still gloating over its stranglehold on social media, especially Twitter, which it used with great success to drive false narratives. When Elon Musk bought the platform and stopped censoring conservatives, their Soviet message control dreams took a massive hit. Nothing pains a leftist like free speech, and Musk’s handling of Twitter has them writhing in agony.

With Tucker Carlson in the mix, the place with be overrun with painful truths that the proggie toddlers used to be able to sweep under their delusions. There isn’t enough tissue in the world to deal with the weeping they’ll be doing.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to wrap this up and dream of Tucker Carlson announcing that he’ll be interviewing Donald Trump on Twitter.

