White House Blocks New York Post From Press Event in Apparent Retaliation

Having learned no lessons about restricting press freedom from the whole Hunter Biden censorship debacle that has been litigated ad nauseam via reporting on the Twitter Files, the Biden White House is still busy suppressing the New York Post‘s First Amendment right to report the news unfettered by government interference.

Via New York Post:

The White House press office barred The Post from attending President Biden’s only daytime public event Monday as federal prosecutors near a decision on criminally charging first son Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes. The Post has closely covered the president’s ties to his relatives’ foreign dealings and first reported in October 2020 on files from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine. Biden, who falsely characterized The Post’s reporting as Russian disinformation, appeared with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about airline policies in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The last time the New York Post got a fair crack at the puppet, the reporter asked: “Is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family’s business relationships in China?” to which Biden replied “give me a break, man.”

Stellar optics right there. Sure to instill full confidence in the commander-in-chief as an honorable man, as Biden recently described himself.

The problem with not just the New York Post but all the media outlets granted access to the White House press secretary or the puppet himself is that they rarely follow up, or rather are rarely given the courtesy to follow up, on non-answers from government representatives with pointed requests to please answer the question that was asked.

The propagandists are simply allowed to offer a pithy quip and then move on.

For instance, every time admitted diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre is asked literally anything, she reads (as best she can, given her poor reading skills) off of her pre-written notes that almost never actually address the question asked.

It should be illegal, in my view, for the White House to ban media organizations as retribution for publishing materials they do not approve of. A good Constitutional lawyer, I believe, could make a strong case that doing so is a violation of the freedom of the press clause in the First Amendment.

It’s certainly an affront to the spirit of the founding document if not technically illegal. It’s time for the media to get way more militant in its insistence on access to government officials.