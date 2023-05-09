Trump Blows Past Biden in Latest Poll

Happy Monday, PJ pals! Let’s start the week off with some good news: the latest polling — from the left-wing establishment, no less — gives former President Donald Trump a whopping 7% lead over incumbent, er, “President” Joe Biden. And even if Trump doesn’t get the nomination for some reason, DeSantis also blows Biden away by 7 points.

ABC/WP POLL: 2024 Presidential Election Poll (𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬) (R) Trump — 49% (+7)

(D) Biden — 42% (R) DeSantis — 48% (+7)

(D) Biden — 41% ABC/WP (A) | n=1,006 | 04/28-05/03https://t.co/i6dvXx5TS6 pic.twitter.com/GydRVs0KVw — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 7, 2023

And not only is the MAGA Republican frontrunner opening up a formidable lead, but the same Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Biden’s approval rating crashing to the lowest level of his entire term, at 36%. The Post warns:

As he begins his campaign for reelection, President Biden faces substantial and multiple challenges, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey. His overall approval ratings have slipped to a new low, more Americans than not doubt his mental acuity, and his support against leading Republican challengers is far shakier than at this point four years ago.

The poll was conducted April 28–May 3 — the week following Biden’s pathetic reelection campaign announcement via video. This is not exactly an auspicious start to a presidential campaign.

Biden’s (or more accurately, the leftist machine operating under the Biden brand name) dismal record of selling out the USA and erasing the middle class isn’t the only albatross hampering his ability to pull ahead in the 2024 White House race. For one thing, a genuine Camelot Kennedy is nipping at his heels. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his own run for the presidency in mid-April, with 14% of Democrats preferring him to the current White House resident. A week later, that number had risen to 19% (Fox) or 21% (Emerson), depending on your favorite pollster.

For another thing, Washington wags who’ve seen Biden in person recently tell me he’s even more feeble and pathetic in real life than the decrepit shell we see on TV. “He weighs about 90 pounds and looks like he’d blow away in a stiff wind,” I’m told. “And he literally shakes, he’s so frail.” Biden is so completely not up to the job that he actually failed to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla last weekend — incomprehensible for someone who claims to be the U.S. President. Not only that, the size of the teleprompter the man now requires has become far too ludicrous to hide in public.

The poll’s margin of error was 3.5%, which gives Trump at worst a 3.5% free and clear lead. But the margin of fraud and manipulation will still be formidable; Team Biden racked up 4.5% more votes than Donald Trump in 2020. Will America’s will to save herself overcome leftist establishment tricks in 2024? It’s looking more possible by the day.