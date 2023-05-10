Official Democrat Narrative Setter Is Vewy, Vewy Angwy About Tucker Carlson's New Gig

The Democrats’ narrative setters, paid for by George Soros, have now decreed that Tucker Carlson’s reemergence on Twitter is vewy, vewy bad and they are vewy, vewy angwy.

Poor, poor Media Matters.

Carlson announced Tuesday he would be silent no longer and would produce his show on Twitter !

David Brock and the Left’s leftover minions at the political snuff site haven’t been this angry since the Democrats’ FBI failed to kill the reputation of the My Pillow Guy and send it to the bottom of Lake Winnibigoshish in a pair of cement-filled My Slippers. It’s a disaster almost as shocking as cheerleading Russia! Russia! Russia! only to have Americans discover Hillary’s collusion hoax was as fatuous as her granny pants. It’s a blow as bad as Air America crashing into the side of George Bush Mountain.

And after spending years of “guerrilla warfare and sabotage” against Fox News, Brock and Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, are spitting tacks that their latest deposed Fox News host didn’t go quietly into that good night but may emerge bigger and louder than ever.

Carlson made big news on Tuesday afternoon. He announced that his show would continue on Twitter.

“We’re back,” Carlson said.

Carlson said in part:

Starting soon we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. … We bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others.

Oh no he didn’t, said Media Matters when it pounced on the news. Twitter’s ours! Damn you, evil Elon Musk, for allowing other viewpoints that differ from ours on your social media site!

They didn’t really say that. What they said was more laughable and absurd than that.

Angelo Carusone made the hate speech on Twitter. How’s that for some irony?

Media Matters pounced on Carlson’s announcement with an especially cranky statement condemning free speech by political opponents.

Free speech by Carlson is nothing short of “white supremacy,” wrote Carusone.

“There is no shortage of flaccid hate peddlers on the internet, and on Elon Musk’s toxic Twitter, Tucker Carlson is now just another one of them,” he seethed. “Make no mistake, Tucker Carlson is an especially malevolent brand, mainstreaming white supremacy-saturated conspiracy theories — but without the platform that Fox News provided him, his power and influence will be significantly diminished.”

Personally, I think that guy needs to take a breath and settle down, but he wasn’t done.

Carusone urged an even bigger advertising boycott. Fox and its prime-time shows have been ghosted by big advertisers, like car makers and Wall Street banks. Those advertisers are all over at news networks like MSNBC and CNN (ratings losers), where they park their shareholders’ money to make losing political points.

The Media Matters CEO said that even though Fox News is “diminished at the moment,” it “remains a uniquely destructive force.” With that kind of hyperbole you can see why the Democrat narrative machine always sounds a lot like a hyperventilating undergrad after a bender. “Be warned,” the talking points writer urged. “Elon Musk is continuing to double down on making Twitter a supercharged engine of radicalization.” Umkay, sport.

The second announcement came from “sources” who say Carlson’s attorneys are playing hardball, claiming that Fox News breached their contract and announcing that “the noncompete provision in his contract is no longer valid — freeing him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise.”

Carlson’s media attorney, Bryan Freedman, said that “the idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous.”

Silencing Tucker Carlson and other smart voices with contrary ideas is precisely what the narrative machine over at Media Matters is hoping for.

These hyperventilating word burners have been pulling these shenanigans on conservative outlets like PJ Media and our sister publicans Red State, Bearing Arms, Twitchy, and many others. They’ve been trying to financially starve us for years. They hate us because we make fun of their dumb ideas and point out what tyrants they really are.

