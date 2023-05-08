News & Politics

San Francisco's Criminals and Crack Heads Lose Another Big Retailer to Loot

By Victoria Taft 9:58 AM on May 08, 2023
Soon there will be three fewer department stores for looters to pick clean in San Francisco.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Off Fifth are all bailing out of what used to be a safer and more vibrant city. Nordstrom cites “rampant criminal activity” and blight as the chief reasons it’s pulling up stakes.

As we’ve reported, Whole Foods closed a key store recently in what used to be a lovely area before drug-addled “homeless” people and “organized retail theft” gangsters began stealing the merchandise. The city “leaders” chose not to enforce laws against tent-dwelling, fentanyl zombies, and crackheads. As a result, the people who are not tent-dwelling fentanyl zombies and crackheads decided to follow the employers and leave. This is what we call a market tell. 

When Walgreens closed five stores, Mayor London Breed claimed the retailer did it only to cut costs. It was true. Walgreens got tired of – together now – tent-dwelling fentanyl zombies, crackheads, and organized retail theft gangs stealing its stuff. The pharmacy and all-purpose store had to spend fifty times more on security for its San Francisco stores than its others. Security staff could only wave at thieves as they walked out with $950 worth of stuff.

California and San Francisco have become sanctuaries for addicts and criminals. They can rip off $950 worth of loot before it becomes a felony. Now, after these “leaders” agitated to go easy on criminals, there are more criminals. That which is rewarded is repeated.

Abercrombie & Fitch left for the same reason. Ditto for Anthropologie. H&M and Uniqlo had to close most of their stores because San Francisco’s honored-citizen crackheads kept ripping them off.

Nordstrom noticed. On May 2, the retailer announced it was closing its anchor position at the posh Westfield San Francisco Center mall at the end of the Powell Mason cable car line. They’re pulling out in August.

The high-end department store cited crime and safety as reasons why it’s closing its anchor store near the end of a cable car line that is a beloved tourist attraction. But Nordstrom also pointed to the problem of less foot traffic in that part of the city.

Oh, there’s plenty of foot traffic, but they’re homeless crackheads and criminals, not shoppers.

Look, we know the mall business is getting tired, but this wasn’t a typical mall in the ‘burbs. It’s a curated collection of some of the finest retailers in the land in a downtown setting, easily reached by tourists and townies with a short walk or cable car ride.

But Nordstrom is bidding San Francisco adjö and it’s taking its Nordstrom Rack store with it. And Saks Off Fifth is no dummy. It’s leaving its location near the Nordstrom Rack.

Fewer shoppers are walking around on San Francisco streets these days because there are fewer employers occupying office buildings in San Francisco to employ them. Woke high-tech companies are leaving in droves or giving the city an Irish goodbye by maintaining a presence in California but growing in other states. Taxes, tyranny, and regulation are too much for even woke tech company moguls.

San Francisco is killing itself. Too bad the people running it don’t know CPR.

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Parler, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out this year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

