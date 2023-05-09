Republicans Promise THIS TIME the Biden Crime Family Is Finished!

Hang onto your hats everyone! The Republicans are about to release the Kraken! Or at least that’s what James Comer (R-Ky. ) wants you to believe… again. How many times can they do this to people and still retain any semblance of trust? Comer got on the news and ordered the Department of Justice not to indict Hunter Biden until they’d spoken to Republicans, or something (as if the Biden DOJ would ever take a call from House Republicans about anything). What a joke!

If Republicans were serious about ending the pay-to-play Biden crime spree, they’d simply start impeachment hearings. If what Comer says is true and they have evidence that the Biden family traded on political influence and are operating illegal LLCs and avoiding taxes, then there should be no delay in filing impeachment paperwork. A press conference will solve nothing except Republicans’ insatiable need for attention.

Yet here’s Comer pretending like their “big announcement” tomorrow will be worth something. Even Maria Bartiromo seems hilariously unconvinced. After Comer goes on and on about the “bombshell” findings, she asks him what exactly he thinks the DOJ should do and he has no answer. It’s all bluster with no plan.

Republicans are not serious people. I’m totally unconvinced that this isn’t ginned up just so Republicans can have an excuse for why the Biden son will get off with a slap on the wrist. “Well, we tried! We told you he was way worse but the DOJ refused to hear us!” they’ll say before moving on and doing nothing. Remember that there is video evidence of Hunter Biden doing illegal drugs with hookers who were reportedly sold to him by sex trafficking bosses. Nothing has been done about that, but we are supposed to believe he’s going to jail for some missed taxes and influence peddling? Seriously, LOL.

The Democrats have to be admired for their relentless dedication in pursuit of destroying their enemy Donald Trump. Not only did they impeach him twice for nothing, but they even had him arrested! They are great at dirty politics. Republicans are terrible at it and it’s time to start asking them directly if they are paid to be this bad.

If they were serious at all, they would start impeachment against Biden now. They have far more evidence that this man disgraced his office criminally than the Democrats had on Trump. But I’m here to tell you they won’t. And we will be expected to continue accepting the fate of the unlovable losers and still vote for them anyway.

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting awfully sick of it. Will we ever have leaders who don’t just talk in front of cameras but actually act to fix this country? Or are we forever stuck watching a mass kabuki act every day?

