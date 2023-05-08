Bombshell News on Joe Biden Is Coming: ‘Do Not Indict Hunter Biden Before Wednesday,’ Says Comer

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Chair of the House Oversight Committee, is preparing to drop a major bombshell about Joe Biden. In fact, he’s so convinced that this evidence is consequential that he’s also spoken to the Department of Justice, advising them not to indict Hunter Biden until the Committee’s forthcoming announcement.

According to Comer, committee members have been meticulously studying bank records and consulting with former associates and whistleblowers, and this bombshell evidence will be released on Wednesday.

“My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear. Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

“When you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in, and this is not just about the president’s son. This is about the entire Biden family, including the President of the United States. So we believe there are a whole lot of tips that the IRS and the DOJ don’t know about because we don’t believe they’ve done a whole lot of digging in this, and we have,” he said.

“By all accounts from the media reports that we’re getting, what they’re looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It’s a drop in the bucket,” he continued. “So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth, and then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago.”

James Comer & Chuck Grassley will be holding a press conference on Wednesday 👀 Comer just sent a message to the DOJ: “Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday… We know exactly what this family was doing… Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in… pic.twitter.com/4nT8Spgfkh — Patriot4Life (@Patriot4Life72) May 7, 2023

U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is considering charges for Hunter Biden related to taxes and lying on a government form when purchasing a gun. These charges are not directly related to the Biden Crime Family’s pay-to-play corruption schemes, but the new evidence Comer plans to reveal is.

“We know exactly what this family was doing,” he said. “We’re going to present to the American people all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records. We’re going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world. We don’t believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from these this Web of LLC into their personal bag.”

Comer added, “We believe this was done in exchange for something that then-Vice President Biden and now President Biden would have done. So this whistleblower is going to provide some very crucial information to our investigation. And we’ve given the FBI until May the 10th to produce this document, so the ball is in the FBI’s court with respect to this whistleblower.”

