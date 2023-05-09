ABC News Attempt to Smear Ron DeSantis Completely Backfires

ABC News recently released a selection of footage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2018 debate preparation. It is highly unusual for such content to be made public. It’s unclear who provided the footage to ABC News — which, curiously, is owned by Disney. Perhaps it was a former DeSantis staffer who has since switched allegiances — and you can guess to whom.

At any rate, it’s a classless move to leak such footage, and it was quickly denounced by congressional Republicans. But in the end, it was the leaker and ABC News who wound up with egg on their faces.

The video released by ABC News shows DeSantis and his team preparing for his 2018 gubernatorial debate against Andrew Gillum. The footage includes discussions about handling questions on “controversial” topics such as accepting funding from the National Rifle Association (NRA) or disagreeing with President Trump. DeSantis is also seen grappling with how to come across as likable rather than seeming dismissive or condescending toward his opponent. Additionally, he is heard dismissing some of his team’s suggestions that he considers to be too negative or counterproductive. The video also includes a suggestion from an off-screen adviser that DeSantis write “LIKABLE” at the top of his notepad during the debate.

What a scandal, right?

EXCLUSIVE: Don’t "piss off his voters." Footage of Ron DeSantis' 2018 debate prep sessions reveal his thoughts on dealing with Donald Trump. https://t.co/ibDeDWaKKQ pic.twitter.com/aZSXmdumBo — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2023

What makes this “controversy” particularly amusing is that the leaked video doesn’t make DeSantis look bad at all. It’s safe to assume that the footage ABC News shared was the most incriminating material they could find. Out of the hours of video they had, they apparently could not find anything that was actually damaging or problematic for the governor. DeSantis even handled his disagreements with Trump in a respectful and reasonable manner.

It’s hard to see how anyone could have felt it was worth leaking this footage for the sake of hurting DeSantis.

Related: Trump’s Primary Support Is Weaker Than It Looks. Here’s Why.

“Another swing and a miss from Disney-funded ABC,” Dave Abrams, a spokesman for DeSantis’ political team, told Fox News Digital. “The best their propaganda machine could do with the 2.5 hours of leaked footage is further [proof] that Ron DeSantis is unwilling to be anyone but his authentic self – no matter the politics.”

The supposedly damaging leak reminded me of when Media Matters, a left-wing media watchdog, tried to smear Tucker Carlson by leaking behind-the-scenes footage of him on set. The first video showed Carlson criticizing Fox Nation, Fox News’s subscription-based service, because the website wasn’t great. Ooooh — so scandalous! Media Matters tried again with more videos, including one of Carlson joking with Piers Morgan before an interview, but no one was offended except for Media Matters. Overall, Media Matters ended up looking silly.

Just like the Media Matters leaks, this hit job seems to have failed spectacularly. Instead, the leaked footage showcases the governor’s character and ability to handle himself well in private settings. Frankly, the leak itself is more shocking than its content.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis appears to be on the verge of jumping into the race, and he currently has a 7-point advantage in a head-to-head matchup against Joe Biden. Despite all the attacks from Trump and the mainstream media, DeSantis is still very much politically alive. Trump’s lead in the polls may be substantial, but that may change once DeSantis is officially in the race.