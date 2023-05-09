Enough Illegals to Fill 3 Entire Countries Are Already in the U.S.—and Biden Is Throwing Open the Border

It’s difficult to wrap one’s mind around the scope of the immigration crisis in the United States. There are currently estimated to be more than 11 million people here illegally—that’s more than the populations of Belize, Costa Rica, and Panama combined. The lax border-control policies of the last several decades have essentially dumped enough illegal aliens into the U.S. to fill three entire countries.

And that’s before the floodgates open on Thursday when Joe Biden lifts Title 42 COVID regulations and throws open the border.

There’s a massive surge of migrants amassed at the border right now, threatening to blow through our southern boundary and overwhelm the meager resources Biden has sent to deal with the problem. The administration is warning that 13,000 migrants could cross the border every single day. If you extrapolate that over a year, that’s 4.7 million people coming over the border—more than the population of Panama.

The situation is dire in the border communities where migrants are going to be released:

“Safe” street releases? Like the members of a violent Venezuelan street gang hanging out in El Paso, Texas?

TIP: Several federal law enforcement officials monitoring the 2500 migrants outside Sacred Heart in El Paso told me some people living on streets are confirmed members of Tren de Aragua, a gang that emerged from a Venezuelan prison in Tocoron. Source: “MS-13 has nothing on them” — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) May 9, 2023

According to InSight Crime, “The Tren de Aragua has established multiple income streams from extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, contraband, and is suspected of involvement in arms and drug trafficking.” Just the kind of fine, upstanding people we need in the United States, right?

Since Joe Biden first took office, he’s done everything in his power to dismantle former President Trump’s common sense border policies that were working, culminating in the end of Title 42. And now, millions more are poised to surge over the border, adding to the 11 million already here.

