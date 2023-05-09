BREAKING: Jury Reaches Verdict in Trump Rape Case

The verdict is in on the civil trial against Trump involving the alleged rape of E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room 27 years ago.

The jury found Trump liable for battery and defamation but not rape.

Trump has been ordered to pay over $5 million to Carroll—$2 million for the alleged battery and $3 million for defamation.

Trump called Carroll a “liar” and a “nutjob.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump was not on criminal trial for rape, he was on trial for supposedly slandering E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape. However, leftists will always see Trump as a rapist. That is likely why this trial took place.

Carroll waited roughly 27 years before steadfastly accusing Trump of raping her, though she can’t remember the exact date, month, or year of the supposed attack.

Though the statute of limitations had passed, a new—conveniently timed—temporary law was passed that created a window for a civil lawsuit.

Will that temporary law disappear before Tara Reade—who claims then-Senator Biden forced himself on her—has a chance to sue *President Biden?

Her lawyers used Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the p**** quote in the courtroom: “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p—-. You can do anything.”

Boorish? Yes. Immature? Without a doubt.

Trump claimed the sophomoric statement was locker room talk. But the line “they let you do it” sounds like consent to me.

The left has thrown dozens of lawsuits and trials—civil and criminal—at Trump since he came down the escalator to announce his candidacy for president in 2015.

“There is no question, I like attention,” Carroll told her lawyer, Michael J. Ferrara, when he asked her if she enjoyed all the TV appearances and invitations to parties that followed her rape accusation and defamation lawsuit.

“I don’t particularly like getting attention because I’m suing Donald Trump,” Carroll explained. “Getting attention for making a great three-bean salad? That would be good.”

I wasn’t aware rape victims made jokes.

When Trump’s lawyer asked Carroll why she didn’t get rid of the dress she was wearing during the alleged assault, she claimed she kept it because it was a nice dress.

Trump responded shortly after the verdict was announced:

JUST IN: Trump responds to E. Jean Carroll rape case verdict. "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" pic.twitter.com/SPuI2Z5nKH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 9, 2023

