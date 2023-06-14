Authorities Panic as Middle Schoolers Rebel Against 'Pride' Force-feeding

Uh oh: students at a Massachusetts middle school rose up in protest against a force-feeding of “pride” beliefs, leaving authorities scrambling to put down the rebellion before it could spread.

Friday, June 2, was expected to be just another run-of-the-mill episode of school authorities cramming the state religion down the throats and into the brains of impressionable youngsters. But something unexpected happened: some of the targeted minors stood up against the conditioning session. The New York Post reports:

The young protesters charged through Marshall [Simonds] Middle School in Burlington on June 2 because the school had encouraged its students to show their pride by wearing rainbow clothing, Nancy Bonassera, co-chair of the Burlington Equity Coalition, told the town’s Select Committee Monday. “There was a counter-demonstration in response to what should have been a day to celebrate where students wore red white and blue clothing chanted ‘my pronouns are USA’ and destroyed rainbow decorations at the school,” said Bonassera. The protesting students intimidated others who were gladly participating in the celebration [yeah, sure they were], which was organized by the school’s Spectrum club for LGBTQ+ students and allies, computer science teacher Diana Marcus told BCAT News. Most of the students accepted and wore rainbow flag stickers that were offered by school administrators until they noticed their peers ripping them off and throwing them on the floor. “Over the course of the day you could actually see a reduction in the number of students walking around in rainbow-colored clothing. It was really tough.” Marcus said, adding that the protest appeared planned.

Bonassera called on the school to crush the dissent by visiting “consequences” on the renegades, saying it should make an example of them in order to emphasize the town’s commitment to DEI. (Let that sink in.) “We also believe that without any direct and concrete action, these incidents will occur again and increase in severity,” she fretted. And that is the real fear of the rainbow enforcers.

Ten days later, on Monday, town leaders met to discuss the uprising. The next night, the Burlington School Committee met as well. Regional newser NECN covered it:

The Burlington School Committee met for the first time Tuesday night, since what officials call “an incident of homophobia” happened at Marshall Simonds Middle School. “Unfortunately, during the pride theme day, there were behaviors that were hurtful to students and the school community. We are now involved in a healing process,” said chairwoman Martha Simon. In opening remarks, school leaders shared their support for the LGBTQ+ community while pointing to the age of the students involved. “Ascribing hate to middle school children who are not yet fully developed I think is a mistake,” said Burlington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti.

That’s funny because Conti himself had already accused the students of hate — aka “homophobia” — in his letter to parents two days after the incident. He also wrote, “We ask all staff, teachers, and members of the Burlington Public School community to join us in taking a stand against homophobia and identity-directed hateful actions.” And he assured everyone that “A list of resources on how to talk to adults and children about identity hate is available below.”

After the uprising, the school swiftly met with the offending students to “educate them about how their behaviors affect others, to take responsibility for their behaviors, and to help us become a more inclusive community where all of us feel that we belong,’ Burlington School Committee Chairwoman Martha Simon told the Boston Globe. And a reinvigorated new DEI board is expected to be visited upon the recalcitrant student body in the future. The clampdown is underway!

The UK Daily Mail is the only major source that bothered to give a few lines of text to the brave protestors:

“Parents have told local news outlets their straight-identifying students said they felt forced to participate and were ‘offended’ by the Tennessee Williams quote that reiterated that the human heart is ‘curved like a road through the mountains’ and only lines and streets can be straight.” ‘My daughter just said, “You know, mom, that’s offensive to me, I am straight,”‘ Christine Steiner told WCVB. ‘Some of the kids threw the stickers on the ground. But I can only speak for my daughter, she just didn’t want to wear that to school. It’s not that she wanted to hurt anybody’s feelings.’

It goes without saying that religious, conservative, and/or philosophically opposed students are not at all made to feel safe, valued, or included at most schools. Nor was this protest acceptable, though schools nationwide tolerate or even encourage student walkouts and protests against Big Left’s targets all the time.

We GenXers are at the point in our continuum that all generations reach sooner or later, where we wonder what the hell is wrong with the kids today. But unlike all previous generations, who were horrified at youthful rebellion and disrespect for norms, we are baffled at today’s kids’ complete conformity and respect for authority and state religion. So today, I send great respect to the brave young heroes at Marshall Simonds who stood up for themselves and defied authority. All others take note: this is what speaking truth to power actually looks like.